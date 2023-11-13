West Brom are tussling with a host of other Championship clubs for the signing of an "excellent" international midfielder, according to a new transfer update.

West Brom transfer news

The Baggies have made an encouraging start to the season, currently sitting seventh in the Championship table and just outside the playoff positions on goal difference. Granted, Saturday's 2-1 defeat away to Southampton was a disappointing result, but it was certainly no disaster against another team who will be hoping to be back in the Premier League next year.

While Carlos Corberan has built a good squad at West Brom, the manager will no doubt be eyeing new signings once the January transfer window arrives, giving him more depth ahead of a busy run in the New Year. The ongoing takeover saga at the Hawthorns feels key in that respect, however, in terms of whether enough funds will be available under potential new owners by that point.

A new update suggests that the Baggies are intending on doing some key transfer business midway through the season, though, with an international player being eyed up.

West Brom want Callum Styles

According to a new claim from TEAMtalk, West Brom are keen on signing Barnsley and Hungary midfielder Callum Styles, with numerous other clubs also in the mix.

"A host of clubs are chasing Barnsley’s Hungarian international Callum Styles ahead of a possible move in the January window, sources have told TEAMtalk. Styles spent last season on loan at Millwall, which enabled him to stay in the Championship after Barnsley’s relegation, before returning to Oakwell this summer and now he is again attracting attention.

"TEAMtalk has been informed that recently promoted Premier League pair Burnley and Sheffield United, as well as Championship outfit West Bromwich Albion, have all shown an interest in the versatile 23-year-old, who is set to go to the Euros with Hungary next summer."

Styles could be a strong signing by West Brom, and while he may be playing in League One at the moment, there is no reason why he couldn't make the step up in January. That is proven when you look at Styles' statistics throughout his career, with an impressive tally of 124 appearances coming his way in the Championship, not to mention nine goals and six assists from the middle of the park.

There is also the small matter of the 23-year-old being a 16-time capped Hungary international, playing alongside Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai for his country, and he has been hailed as "excellent" by Barnsley head coach Neill Collins.

Styles would bring plenty of experience with him into West Brom's squad, aiding their promotion push in the process, but he is also still only 23 years of age, showing that he would be a long-term addition who should only grow in the coming years. The fact that he will be hoping to play a key role for Hungary at Euro 2024 next summer could be an added bonus for the Baggies, assuming they qualify, with his performances potentially being even more focused between January and then.