West Brom have thrown their hat into the ring over a potential deal for Ao Tanaka, with reports suggesting that interest is mounting in the midfielder this summer.

Who is Ao Tanaka?

The 24-year-old currently plays for Dusseldorf in the second tier of German football, the 2.Bundesliga. Last season, he featured 22 times for the club as they finished fourth in the league, with the midfielder also managing one goal and one assist along the way in that division for his side. He originally joined them in the 2021/22 campaign and actually featured for them more in the league that year, with his game time dropping off slightly last time out.

Tanaka, who shares the same agency as Matt Phillips and Nathaniel Chalobah, began his career in his native Japan with Kawasaki Frontale, having been given his J1 League debut as a 19-year-old. He played only four times in that initial campaign but got his first taste of success as the club stormed to the league title.

He would go on to build on that trophy haul too, featuring much more prominently over the next four seasons as Frontale won a further two division titles. He eventually managed to rack up 79 league outings for them in total during his time there and produced eight goals and eight assists despite his position on the field.

These showings also led to Tanaka being called up to his national team of Japan. Having worked his way up through the youth ranks and played for their Under-16 and Under-23 sides, he was handed his debut back in 2019. The 24-year-old has since gone on to gather 19 caps on the international stage and has bagged three goals. The central player then, is both experienced with performing at the highest level with a club having won trophies in Japan and is experienced on the big stage in terms of playing for his country too.

Are West Brom signing Ao Tanaka?

Now, according to a report from Rheinische Post via West Brom News, there is interest in taking Tanaka to England this summer. West Brom are named as one of the clubs that are keeping a close eye on the midfielder, with Leicester another side that are weighing up a move to take him to the Championship.

No official bid has been made by any of these sides yet, but this report states that he could leave this transfer window as, whilst there is no move in the pipeline, things can change quickly. It does also add that interest is mounting, suggesting that perhaps there could be bids in the future.

If the Baggies were able to land Tanaka, then it could turn out to be a very good move. Carlos Corberan is trying to build a squad that is capable of pushing on and mounting at least a play-off push this season and Tanaka has the know-how of competing and winning titles.

Whilst he is obviously unproven in England having never played there previously, his level of experience in playing with his country and winning trophies could prove to be invaluable as West Brom aim to try and gain promotion from the Championship in 2023/24.