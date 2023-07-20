West Brom could try and sort out a move for Kortney Hause this summer despite his injury issues, according to reliable journalist Darren Witcoop.

How many games has Kortney Hause played?

The 28-year-old has struggled in recent campaigns through injury and it's meant that gametime has been hard to come by for the defender. Having previously impressed for current club Aston Villa, he has spent the last three seasons largely absent and out of the first-team squad.

In 2022/23, he was sent out on a loan to Watford to try and get him some much needed minutes under his belt. However, he could manage only three Championship games during his time there - two of which were starts - and was then sidelined once more.

In fact, he managed just seven showings in the Premier League for the Villans in both campaigns before that. It means that in the last three years, he has only 17 league appearances in total.

It's a shame for Hause when you consider he caught the eye when he was a regular first-team member, with 18 showings for Villa as they avoided the drop in 2019/20 and several solid outings for Wolves during his time at Molineux. He's also played throughout the EFL, having begun his career with Wycombe in League Two at just 17-years-old.

Are West Brom signing Kortney Hause?

The 28-year-old could now be given a lifeline this summer. That's because the central defender is now on the radar of a number of Championship clubs according to reliable journalist Darren Witcoop, one of who is West Brom. The reporter states that the defender is on Carlos Corberan's wanted list this transfer window and that they are keeping an eye on the Englishman.

However, the player's injury struggles will no doubt affect things, with a deal to send him away from Villa Park this summer perhaps hinging on the medical rather than any financial matters between the clubs - and it could be a good chance for him to rejuvenate his career.

Hause's most consistent action came earlier on in his playing life, when he spent five seasons with Wolves. He was with the Black Country side when they were promoted back up to the Premier League, albeit he made just one league appearance, but had racked up 67 league outings by the time he departed the club.

It's been an up and down few years for Hause since then and the defender will no doubt be desperate to get back onto the field and playing regularly if he can. The most important thing is to ensure there is not a repeat of the 2022/23 season, when his loan spell in the second tier was hampered due to injury. If he can get himself fit and firing and prove it to potential suitors, then the Championship could come calling again for the Englishman, and a fit Hause could certainly be hugely beneficial to a Baggies outfit who want to try and bag promotion this time around.