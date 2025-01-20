West Brom are believed to be closing in on the signing of a new midfielder in the January transfer window, with a £1.7m move on the verge of being completed.

New Baggies manager Tony Mowbray watched his team draw 1-1 at home to Stoke City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon, with Grady Diangana's second-half goal earning his side a point at the Hawthorns.

The point means that West Brom sit sixth in the table with 27 matches played this season, meaning they are just in the playoff places, which surely has to be seen as the bare minimum for them in 2024/25. The hope is that Mowbray can come in and be an instant hit, taking over effectively from the departed Carlos Corberan in the process.

For that to happen, new signings could be required during the January transfer window, and a move for Liverpool youngster Lewis Koumas has been mooted in recent weeks. He is currently on loan at Stoke, but the Baggies have tried to entice him to the club, with his father Jason Koumas playing for the club in the past.

Rangers youngster Adam Devine has also been mentioned as a possible target for West Brom between now and the end of the month. He is on loan at Motherwell currently but is out of contract at Ibrox this summer, and a move to the Baggies in January hasn't been ruled out.

West Brom close in on £1.7m signing

According to a fresh claim from Het Belang van Limburg [via Sport Witness], West Brom are close to completing the signing of Standard Liege midfielder Isaac Price.

The 21-year-old is said to have played his final game for his current club, with the Baggies set to snap him up on a permanent deal worth £1.7m. He is both "about to leave" Liege and is "on his way" to the Hawthorns for a medical.

Price could be a great addition for West Brom before deadline day reaches its conclusion on February 3rd, with Asmir Begovic once calling him "outstanding" during their time together at Everton, and former manager Frank Lampard also heaping praise on him.

"Obviously we have players at the World Cup and Alex (Iwobi) is with his national team so we are okay once we get everybody back and fit, to a degree, but I suppose it gives an opportunity to Isaac Price who was the best player on the pitch."

Still only 21, there is so much more to come from Price, which is precisely why he could be such an eye-catching signing for the Baggies, having already scored five goals in 16 caps for Northern Ireland. He also made 63 appearances for Liege, despite his tender years.

The midfielder would give Mowbray quality in the middle of the park, not to mention be a long-term asset for West Brom, so the hope is that the move is finalised as soon as possible.