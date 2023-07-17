West Brom's chances of signing Omari Hutchinson this summer have just been handed a huge boost, with The Athletic reporting that he has been left out of Chelsea's pre-season squad.

How many games has Omari Hutchinson played for Chelsea?

The 19-year-old attacker has already made his league debut for Chelsea, but has yet to really assert himself or push into the first-team picture on a regular basis with the Blues. Even that showing came only last season and lasted for just 23 minutes - showing that, whilst he is highly regarded, he is currently unable to get regular gametime at Stamford Bridge. Instead, the midfielder has had to make do with minutes for their reserve side and did likewise with Arsenal before joining Chelsea.

However, when he has been able to get onto the field for the club's youth outfit, he has impressed. In 21 games for the Blues' reserves last season, he managed seven goals and eight assists. That meant a record of 15 goal contributions in just 20 lots of 90 minutes - or a rate of 0.75 goal contributions per 90. It meant that Hutchinson, when he played, was good for either a goal or an assist every other game.

Are West Brom signing Omari Hutchinson?

Now, having yet to be sent out on a loan to an EFL side, he could get the opportunity with West Brom in 2023/24. Birmingham World reports that there could still be interest in adding the player to their squad this summer from the Baggies, with the Championship side having held a previous interest in snapping up the midfielder. However, it also adds that they will not be the only side wanting to try and secure a deal for Hutchinson this transfer window.

Now, according to The Athletic, West Brom may have been handed a boost in their efforts to get a deal done. That's because he has been left out of Chelsea's pre-season squad that is heading to America - and it states that it could be because they are trying to sort out loan moves for the youngster. If that is the case, it means that the winger is available on a short-term deal this summer and with the Baggies keen, it does appear as if a deal could be possible now. As yet though, no official bid has been tabled for Hutchinson.

Even though he has not yet managed to break into the first-team picture with Chelsea, he has already been given some high praise by one of his former bosses. Graham Potter allowed Hutchinson to play during a friendly in 2022, whilst the World Cup was being held. It led to the manager stating that the youngster was "dangerous" and continually asked questions of the opposition defence, also adding that he was "really, really good".

Hutchinson then has already caught the eye - and that's why West Brom want to try and sort out a short-term deal. If he is given regular football with them, it could continue to bring the best out of the exciting young talent next season.