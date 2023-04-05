West Bromwich Albion are eyeing a possible move for Motherwell teenager Max Johnston and scouted the player over the weekend, The Scottish Sun reports.

What’s the latest on West Brom and Johnston?

Johnston is just 19 years of age and is primarily a right-back who can also turn out as a right-midfielder or central midfielder if required. He is out of contract at the end of the season and shares the same agency as Baggies winger Matt Phillips.

The Motherwell teenager has seen his Transfermarkt valuation rise from €25,000 (£22k) to a career-high €400,000 (£351k) in recent years and spent the last few seasons out on loan with Queen of the South and Cove Rangers. Johnston has received a chance at Fir Park during the current campaign, though, making 13 appearances in all competitions, contributing to three goals.

The Scottish Sun shared an update regarding Johnston in the last 48 hours, where West Brom received a mention. It was claimed that the Baggies were one of four Championship sides to send club officials to watch the player in action ahead of a possible summer move.

The report says that Johnston impressed in a 3-1 win for Motherwell at Hibernian, with Blackburn Rovers, Luton Town and Norwich City also sending scouts to watch the player, who looks increasingly unlikely to sign a new contract with his current employers.

Could this be one to watch for West Brom?

A Baggies representative would’ve made a 600-mile round trip to watch Johnston in action, and a potential move seems like it could be one to keep an eye on heading into the summer.

Picking up the teenager’s services in a cut-price deal could prove to be a shrewd move given his contract situation, especially with Johnston now featuring regularly for Motherwell and even scoring on his Scotland U21 debut earlier in the campaign.

He seems to have plenty of interest from a number of Championship sides, with Cardiff City also making checks back in February, and should he arrive at The Hawthorns, he could rival the likes of Darnell Furlong and Taylor Gardner-Hickman on the right-hand side under Carlos Corberan.

With the Baggies still within an outside chance of making the play-offs, it remains to be seen which division they will be playing in next season, but it is at least promising to see that plans are very much in action ahead of what could be a key summer for the club either way.