West Brom are tussling with two other Championship clubs to complete the signing of a "fantastic" player this summer, according to a new transfer update.

West Brom transfer news

The Baggies continue to be linked with a host of players in the current transfer window, with Standard Liege midfielder Isaac Price emerging as a target. They are in talks with him over a move to the Hawthorns, with a £1.7m deal possible.

Elsewhere, Tyrese Campbell is now a free agent after his spell at Stoke City came to an end, and West Brom are believed to be keen on snapping him up ahead of next season. His situation means that he would be available on a free transfer, and he has 31 goals in 142 Championship appearances.

Former Liverpool midfielder Cameron Brannagan was linked with a move to the Baggies, too, however, he has now signed a new deal with Oxford United. The 28-year-old was even once reportedly wanted by Barcelona and Real Madrid, which says a lot about his ability.

Huddersfield Town winger Sorba Thomas is another individual who has been backed to join West Brom in the coming weeks, but a move is yet to come to fruition and he could now join Nantes in France. He registered nine assists in the Championship last season, also scoring four times for good measure.

West Brom leading Championship race to sign "fantastic" forward

Now, according to a new report from La Provincia [via Sport Witness], West Brom are showing the most interest in signing Sory Kaba this summer, with the 28-year-old currently at Las Palmas.

The Baggies are not alone in eyeing up the forward, however, with fellow Championship pair Sheffield United and Cardiff City also in the mix. It is West Brom who are leading the interest in the second tier, though.

Kaba could be a really shrewd signing by West Brom, as Carlos Corberan looks to acquire the services of players who can add much-needed goals to his squad.

At 28, the £13,000-a-week attacker is now an experienced head, and he has racked up a total of 76 senior goals in his career for club and at international level with Guinea. Clinton Morrison has described him as "fantastic", while Sabri Lamouchi has said of him:

"He's a very, very pleasant boy. He tries to communicate with everyone, players, staff, people working in the building and making the playlist for the music in a locker room, so he is absolutely a lovely guy. You can ask the players about the playlist, if they are happy with the music or not!"

The fact that West Brom are said to be the most interested club in Kaba suggests that they could be the current favourites to get their man, and if they pip Sheffield United and Cardiff to his signature, it could feel like a real coup for Corberan.