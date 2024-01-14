West Bromwich Albion made it back-to-back 4-1 wins by overcoming a leaky Blackburn Rovers side at the Hawthorns comfortably, Brandon Thomas-Asante's double in the one-sided affair helping the Baggies pick up a win and consolidate fifth position in the current Championship standings.

Tom Fellows got in on the act in the resounding victory too, opening the scoring to justify Carlos Corberan sticking with the 20-year-old winger in the starting lineup after starring in the FA Cup versus Aldershot Town.

The homegrown Baggies product is attracting interest from plenty of higher-up suitors as a result of his recent positive displays, with West Brom powering ahead with multiple incomings in the building to soften the blow of Fellows potentially exiting this month.

West Brom want to sign German talent

Football Insider revealed on Saturday that West Brom are eager to bring Hertha Berlin talent Derry Scherhant to England this January, with Ipswich Town also sniffing around for the German youngster according to the report.

Played both down the flanks and as a centre forward this season out in Berlin, Scherhant could be a wise buy if Fellows does depart the Hawthorns for pastures new.

Previously linked with a shock move to Germany where Scherhant currently resides, Fellows is now subject to interest from Everton in the Premier League according to Fabrizio Romano on social media.

Still yet to tie Fellows down to a new contract, Corberan could swoop in for this 21-year-old transfer target if the Baggies end up becoming powerless over the ongoing situation with their in-demand winger and he ends up walking away.

How Scherhant fits into the West Brom team

Once referred to as an "emerging talent" by football journalist Mike McGrath when the attacker was on the radar of Newcastle United, Scherhant wouldn't simply move to West Brom and wait for an opportunity on the sidelines as one for the future anymore.

Able to be versatile and play down either flank, Scherhant's main joy to date at Hertha Berlin has been when he's deployed as an out-and-out centre forward - notching up an impressive 26 goals playing in that role for the Berlin II team from just 45 appearances in that position.

Scherhant even has five goals from five this campaign for the reserve side before being bumped up to the first-team set-up, proving himself to be a deadly finisher in the German capital.

Yet, when drafted into the play in the senior side, the 21-year-old has commonly played down the left-hand side on top of his striker duties.

Derry Scherhant's goal record for Hertha Berlin II Season Games Goals Assists 23/24 5 5 1 22/23 12 8 2 22/21 34 16 8 Stats by Transfermarkt

With Josh Maja out of action for some time, and Daryl Dike also prone to a lengthy injury layover, Corberan could well utilise Scherhant as a backup striker option to Brandon Thomas-Asante as well as using him as another body down the wings.

The Spanish manager in the Hawthorns dug-out does enjoy having a versatile and flexible squad to call upon when numbers are light, with the likes of Jed Wallace playing across a whole host of attacking positions this season.

Scherhant, who stands at 6 foot 1, could well tick that box for Corberan too, with the 21-year-old even capable of slotting in at right wing and doing a job there if Fellows does move on.

Corberan's men will just have to hope Scherhant isn't tempted by a move to the Tractor Boys over the Baggies, with the West Midlands outfit scared that Ipswich will come out on top again in a transfer tussle as they did by landing Jeremy Sarmiento on loan to West Brom's dismay.

Still, with Fellows rumoured to be off, West Brom will need to push on and add some needed depth to their side in order to maintain a playoff spot in the Championship.