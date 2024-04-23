West Bromwich Albion will know, when all of the drama of this Championship season is over and done with, that they will need to attempt to tie down Cedric Kipre to a new contract at the Hawthorns - with his existing deal set to expire in June.

Once shipped out on loan to Cardiff City as a fringe figure clutching onto his Baggies future precariously, the 27-year-old is now a mainstay in the heart of defence for Carlos Corberan's men with 44 appearances tallied up in all competitions this season.

The centre-back's future in the West Midlands remains up in the air however, with Alex Mowatt even potentially following the defender out of the door if an extended deal cannot be reached for the ex-Leeds United man either.

Corberan will look towards the crop of young talent coming through at the Hawthorns right now to try and replace Kipre if he does leave in the summer, with this 21-year-old defender potentially ready to take on the baton.

Caleb Taylor's time at West Brom

Described as a character that "leads by example" by his former U18 coach Peter Gilbert, Caleb Taylor could be set for more first-team opportunities next season if Kipre does depart.

Taylor has amassed nine first-team appearances for the Baggies to date, having excelled in the youth set-ups in the West Midlands over 69 games.

The 21-year-old has shown he can tee up his teammates to score, much like Kipre managed at the weekend with Jed Wallace away at Leicester City, by picking up four assists from those U18 and U21 contests.

West Brom decided in the last transfer window to ship Taylor off to Bolton Wanderers until the end of the season on loan, with a view that this loan switch would be formative for the promising centre-back who could cut his teeth further with the Trotters.

It hasn't all gone to plan for Taylor away from the comforts of the Hawthorns, however, with injury issues keeping him sidelined for large chunks of the loan spell, but the 21-year-old impressed Bolton boss Ian Evatt last time out up against Port Vale when handed a start.

Caleb Taylor's time at Bolton

Only playing six times for Evatt's promotion hopefuls down in League One since joining, Taylor's standout display against Darren Moore's Valiants was undoubtedly his best.

Praised by the Trotters manager for doing "really well" up against Vale's physical forward Uche Ikpeazu all afternoon, who even left Evatt with "two broken ribs" during an encounter in his playing days, Taylor might well have made himself a guaranteed starter now if Bolton have to make do with the playoffs.

Taylor's numbers vs Port Vale Minutes played 90 Touches 107 Clearances 5 Tackles 4 Interceptions 4 Duels won 12/15 Stats by Sofascore

As can be seen scanning the table above, Taylor was a brick wall in the eventual 2-0 win for his loan side - winning 12 duels bravely against Vale, whilst also showing his calmness on the ball by amassing 107 touches when playing out from the back.

It looks unlikely that the Trotters can leapfrog Derby County at the death to that second automatic spot, with the Rams' superior goal difference and final day task of needing just a point against an already relegated Carlisle United to go up, but Taylor will be relishing the prospect of the playoffs to get even more minutes under his belt for his short-term employers.

Corberan, back in the West Midlands, will also be preparing his players for the scraps that will follow in the playoffs in the division above with the potential for the Spaniard to integrate Taylor into the West Brom first-team set-up more when this wild campaign is over.

If Kipre, therefore, does move on at the end of his deal later this year, the Baggies could already have a ready-made replacement.