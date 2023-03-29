West Bromwich Albion made contact with manager Carl Hoefkens in February regarding a potential move to The Hawthorns, according to reports.

Carlos Corberan was appointed by the hierarchy in October 2022 just a month after leaving Olympiacos and made an instant impact upon taking to the dugout, which has since seen him transform his side from battling relegation to competing for a place in the Championship play-offs. The Spaniard’s difference-making was not only noticed by supporters of the Midlands outfit but also of Leeds United in the Premier League, and it wasn’t long before they were plotting an approach to bring the 39-year-old to Elland Road.

The Baggies boss had been identified by the Whites board as an ideal candidate to replace Jesse Marsch who had not long been relieved of his duties, and despite him soon signing a new contract to commit his future to the club and end speculation, it appears that someone had been put in place to take over should he have departed.

According to Belgian reports (via Football League World), West Brom “spoke” to Hoefkens about the vacancy that could have opened up and it’s stated that he was “in line” to accept it. The Hawthorns side were “ready” to turn to their former defender to come in and steady the ship after holding “talks” with a view to being appointed. Corberan obviously stayed put, but the 44-year-old has since admitted that he’s had offers to return to the managerial frame.

Corberan or Hoefkens at West Brom?

Hoefkens led his ex-side Club Brugge to two trophies during his time at the Jan Breydel Stadium so knows what it takes to be successful at the highest level, but Corberan is most definitely better suited to West Brom and what they need from a boss.

Huddersfield Town’s former manager has recorded 14 wins and three draws from his 24 games in charge so far, averaging 1.88 points per match, as per Transfermarkt. This positive run of form means that his team now find themselves just five points outside of the top-six with nine fixtures of the season remaining, a goal that’s more than achievable.

The Cheste native has been in this position before having guided the Terriers to the 2021/22 play-off final, and with the promising signs he’s getting out of this current Baggies squad, there’s no reason why he couldn’t get there again, only this time with a more successful outcome.