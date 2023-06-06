West Bromwich Albion are prepared to receive an approach from Leeds United to enquire about the services of Carlos Corberan, according to reports in the last 48 hours.

Is Carlos Corberan leaving West Brom?

The Spaniard was first appointed at The Hawthorns back in October 2022 and his debut season in the Midlands was a huge success having finished just three points outside of the Championship play-offs, and this impressive form in the dugout didn’t go unnoticed in the Premier League.

Sky Sports reported in February that the Whites were interested in a swoop for the 40-year-old to replace Jesse Marsch, but despite there being plenty of speculation that he would depart, he quickly shut down exit rumours by signing a new contract that keeps him at the club until 2027.

Following Sam Allardyce’s departure now though having failed to prevent his side from relegation, the Elland Road outfit are on the hunt for a new long-term boss, and if the following update is to be believed, there’s a chance they could come calling again for Corberan.

Are Leeds appointing Corberan?

According to Football Insider reporter Pete O'Rourke, West Brom are “braced for an approach” from Leeds who have already begun their search for Allardyce’s successor ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Corberan is a manager that will be “on the radar” of the Yorkshire club due to not only their previous interest earlier in the year, but also the fact that he used to work there under Marcelo Bielsa so will have existing connections to the hierarchy.

Andrea Radrizzani and the 49ers have specified that they want to recruit a “head coach” rather than a permanent boss, and it’s stated that this could be a “hint” that they are going to take a second bite of the cherry for the Baggies man, with the Hawthorns club dealing with financial difficulties.

West Brom were in serious danger of relegation themselves when Corberan was appointed, but having completely transformed the side to the point that they almost made the top six, retaining his services beyond the summer is an absolute no-brainer of a decision.

The Cheste native, whose preferred formation is a 4-2-3-1, has won 17, drawn five and lost 11 of his 33 games in charge so far whilst averaging 1.70 points per match, via Transfermarkt, which even though is a real mixed bag of results, is consistent enough to be challenging in the second tier.

Corberan, who was previously hailed “very talented” by Bielsa himself, also took Huddersfield Town to the Championship play-off final during his time at the John Smith’s Stadium so knows what it takes to compete and be successful at this level, and there’s no reason why he can’t be up there challenging again in 12 months time with a full term and new players under his belt.