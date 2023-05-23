West Bromwich Albion will be looking to make some summer signings to help support Carlos Corberan and increase their chances of a return to the Premier League next season.

While the financial situation under chairman Guochuan Lai is still unclear, it hasn't stopped the Baggies from identifying new targets for the transfer window, with Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie one man reportedly on their list.

Could West Brom sign McCrorie?

If West Brom want to bring the former Rangers man to the Hawthorns this summer they will have to act fast, as Bristol Post claim that Bristol City are close to claiming his signature in a £2m move.

West Brom and Norwich City are name-checked as interested parties in the 25-year-old, who has enjoyed another solid campaign in the Scottish Premiership, earning a 6.79 average rating from WhoScored across his 31 appearances in the top flight.

Only five players in West Brom's squad would earn a higher average rating from WhoScored this term, which emphasises the quality that the Scot could add in the middle of the park, but at this point, it seems as if the troubling financial situation will allow another Championship side to win the race.

Midfield reinforcements are likely to be necessary this summer when you consider that club stalwart Jake Livermore could be on his way out of the Hawthorns, with no new contract on the horizon for the 33-year-old, whose current deal expires next month.

Could McCrorie replace Livermore at West Brom?

While the experienced midfielder mustered just 17 appearances in the second tier for the Baggies this season, he has featured 216 times in total since joining the Midlands club from Hull City in 2017, so will be missed when he eventually leaves the Hawthorns.

Although his influence on the pitch may have diminished, he was still no doubt a leader in the dressing room for Corberan so he will need a big character to replace him, and the Spanish manager could find one in McCrorie.

Even when he was 21, his leadership abilities were praised by Joe Gallen during a loan spell at Portsmouth, something which he will have only developed with regular football at Aberdeen.

The former assistant manager said: “He’s a strong tackler, a leader and has a really good attitude, with an impressive range of passing. Ross adds plenty of attributes to our squad and is a highly-rated player."

McCrorie's tackling ability and mentality perhaps make him an ideal man to replace Livermore this summer - a man with 1.9 career tackles per game to his name - so Lai should do all he can to bring the Scotsman to the Hawthorns if he wants to properly back Corberan.