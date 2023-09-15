West Bromwich Albion have made a first move to sign a free-agent midfielder, according to reports.

Who did West Brom sign this summer?

The Baggies had a relatively quiet summer transfer window ahead of Carlos Corberan’s first full season in charge at The Hawthorns.

In total, the club brought in just three new players and didn’t spend a penny. Striker Josh Maja arrived on a free transfer from Bordeaux, whereas Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Jeremy Sarmiento and Ludogorets right-back Pipa made the move on loan.

In regards to outgoings, West Brom cashed in on defender Dara O’Shea to Premier League side Burnley and let go Jake Livermore, David Button and Tom Rogic.

On the pitch, things have got off to a relatively solid start, picking up seven points from their opening five Championship fixtures, leaving them in the top half ahead of this weekend's trip to Bristol City.

However, there could be further scope for the Baggies to add to their squad, with Corberan recently admitting that the free agent is going to be ‘useful’.

“This market is going to be different for everyone in the world. The fact that this year there appears new markets, for example Saudi Arabia, and they don’t have the same timeline as Europe, it’s different.

“Not just for West Bromwich, but for football, the free players’ market is going to be more useful this year than previous years because some things can happen, that nobody expects, in the next two weeks.”

And it looks as if those in the Midlands have now identified one player of interest who is currently without a club.

According to TEAMtalk, West Brom and Championship rivals Southampton have both made enquiries to the agent of Portuguese midfielder Xeka.

However, the two second-tier sides aren’t the only clubs keen, with Crystal Palace, Everton, Sheffield United and Wolverhampton Wanderers as well as clubs in France, Italy, Spain and Turkey also interested.

Who is Xeka?

Xeka is primarily a central midfielder but can also play in a holding role or out on the left if needed, showing how he could provide a versatile option at The Hawthorns if the club manage to secure his services.

The 28-year-old doesn’t actually have a weak foot, as per Transfermarkt, and is valued at €6m following his release last month from French side Stade Rennais. He turned out on just nine occasions for his previous employers and is best known for his time at Lille, where he made close to 150 appearances.

Alongside his experience in France, Xeka has also plied his trade in his native country with Braga and SC Covilha and over the past 365 days, has shown his quality when on the pitch.

As per FBref, Xeka has placed highly for pass completion, and blocks, so he could be viewed as another solid option in midfield for Corberan alongside the likes of current options Okay Yokuslu, Nathaniel Chalobah, John Swift, Alex Mowatt and Jayson Molumby, making this one to potentially keep an eye on.