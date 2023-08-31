West Bromwich Albion are reportedly looking to bring in two new players before tomorrow evening’s deadline.

What’s the latest West Brom transfer news?

The Baggies and Carlos Corebran have enjoyed a solid start to the new Championship season on the pitch, picking up seven points from a possible 12. However, off the pitch, it has been a struggle for those at The Hawthorns to bolster the squad, with just two new players arriving so far.

Brighton & Hove Albion attacking midfielder Jeremy Sarmiento arrived at the club on loan, whereas centre-forward Josh Maja signed on a free transfer after leaving Bordeaux.

Speaking after the win over Middlesbrough on Saturday, though, Corberan addressed the need for late arrivals, saying:

"I think our future in the competition depends a lot on this week.

"I like to have a strong team in attack and strong team in defence. The fact we scored goals today doesn't mean anything. We still need one attacking player for me, to strengthen the squad. Also we need someone who can play as a wing back or full back to cover the options for the team at the back."

A fresh update has been shared by The Express and Star, and it looks as if the club are trying to give Corberan exactly what he wants. The report, relayed by West Brom News, stated that the Baggies have rejected offers from Stoke City for striker Brandon Thomas-Asante, whereas Grady Diangana is attracting interest from Burnley, Leicester and Leeds.

Should any player leave, it is claimed that they will be replaced, but even if the club don’t sell, they are looking at signing an “attacking midfielder or versatile option able to cover a couple of attacking roles”. Another area is at right-back, with USA international and free agent Reggie Cannon named as a potential target.

Who could West Brom sign?

It appears as if it could be a key couple of days at The Hawthorns, especially following Corberan’s comments on the weekend, so it’ll be interesting to see if the club can give him his wish before the window slams shut.

One player who has recently been linked with a move to the Championship is Newcastle United’s Jeff Hendrick. It has been reported that West Brom, Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday have all registered their interest over a possible transfer after falling out of favour at St James’ Park.

The 31-year-old is primarily a central midfielder who can turn out in an attacking or right midfield role when required. He spent last season out on loan with Reading where he was praised by former manager Paul Ince, who said:

“He trains like a demon every day. He is very professional and I like professional players and he is one you can trust. The thing about football ultimately is that you’ve got to have 11 players you can trust. Sometimes you don’t pick the players with the most talent but ones you can trust week in, week out and Jeff is one of those."

Therefore, a move for the Irishman and defender Cannon could be ones to keep an eye on before tomorrow evening.