West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan is lining up a swoop for a midfielder with Premier League experience to strengthen his engine room, according to reports.

Is Isaac Hayden moving to West Bromwich Albion?

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United outcast Isaac Hayden is being lined up by West Brom, Middlesbrough, Queens Park Rangers and Millwall after falling out of favour under Eddie Howe, with those clubs making the midfielder a top target.

Hayden is training with Newcastle United's second string and will be available to leave the North East on a loan basis amid interest from the Sky Bet Championship quartet.

Cited by Pink Un, Howe spoke earlier this year about Hayden and his teammate Jeff Hendrick not having a long-term future at the Magpies in an interview, stating:

"I had those conversations with the players last year about training away from the group, only so I could control the numbers I was working with. I don't anticipate that changing to be honest. They've done very well and been great servants to the football club and we certainly respect them. But sometimes you need a clear break and focus on the players who will play a part in the season."

Despite Hayden garnering attention recently, The Chronicle report that Newcastle United are yet to receive any formal approaches for the 28-year-old as his future continues to paint an unclear picture for all involved.

Southampton have been named as another potential suitor for Hayden as the transfer window draws closer to its final stages of market activity.

Would Isaac Hayden be a good signing for West Bromwich Albion?

Hayden, who shares the same agent as Baggies man Taylor Gardner-Hickman, is an experienced figure that has performed in exemplary fashion over the course of his distinguished career in both the Premier League and Sky Bet Championship.

West Brom could do with some leadership and tenacity in the engine room to help steer their campaign in the right direction and continue the momentum built in their victory over Swansea City and draw at Elland Road away to Leeds United.

Last term, Hayden spent time out on loan at the Baggies' divisional rivals Norwich City; however, injuries curtailed his ability to make an impact, resulting in the £22k-a-week ace making just 14 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Nevertheless, the Chelsmford-born midfielder still managed to make his presence felt in his short time on the field at Carrow Road, making 1.6 tackles, 1.1 interceptions and 1.1 clearances per Sky Bet Championship fixture in 2022/23, as shown on WhoScored.

As per FBRef, Hayden has also excelled in comparison to his positional peers across Europe's next eight leagues below the top five divisions on the continent concerning blocks, averaging 2.21 per 90 minutes across the last 365 days at the time of writing, putting him in the 99th percentile for this metric.

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright labelled Hayden as "brilliant" back in 2021, and it is clear that his combative presence in midfield could be put to good use at the Hawthorns, so it looks as if a deal to keep an eye on over the coming days.