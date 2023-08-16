West Brom are believed to be interested in signing Millwall defender Jake Cooper this summer, but a new report has revealed why it isn't going to be easy to acquire his signature.

What is Jake Cooper's salary at Millwall?

The 28-year-old has proven to be a stalwart for Millwall since arriving from Reading back in 2017, performing with real consistency at the heart of their defence.

In total, Cooper has made 303 appearances for his current club, and 304 in the Championship overall, and he has scored 22 goals and chipped in with 17 assists for the south London outfit, outlining the attacking threat that he can pose at set pieces with his 6 foot 6 frame.

The £10,000-a-week Englishman only has one more year remaining on his current Millwall deal, however, leaving them in a tricky situation. On one hand, they could sell him now and receive a fee for him, but lose a key player in the process, or on the flip side, accept that he will be able to leave for free at the end of next season.

Will West Brom sign Jake Cooper?

According to Football Insider, West Brom are in the mix to sign Cooper before the end of the month, but they face stiff competition for his signature from a couple of big clubs:

"Leeds United and West Brom have joined Rangers in the chase for Millwall defender Jake Cooper, sources have told Football Insider. The centre-back, 28, is entering the final year of his contract at the London club and his suitors are hoping to land him for a cut-price fee.

"Rangers have held a long-term interest in the former Reading man – and as Football Insider revealed on 11 August, have made contact over a potential deal.

"Now, Championship duo Leeds and West Brom have registered their interest in deals for Cooper as they look to win the race for his signature this month."

Cooper could be exactly what West Brom are after in the summer transfer window, although it clearly isn't going to be easy to bring him in over the likes of Leeds United and Rangers.

He is a proven Championship player who could immediately make the Baggies more of force at the back, having already conceded four times in their league matches to date in 2023/24, as well as another couple in the 2-1 defeat away to Stoke City in the EFL Cup.

Cooper has been hailed as "immense" and "absolutely outstanding" by Millwall manager Gary Rowett in the recent past, outlining the type of influence he could have at West Brom, and at 28, he is someone right at the peak of his powers, rather than a player who would come in with his best days behind him - he has won 3.5 aerial duels per game in the first two league games of this season.

Whether he sees Leeds a stronger choice because of their recent time in the top flight remains to be seen - Rangers are also a huge club who could compete for the Scottish Premiership title and in Europe - but the Baggies should do all they can to snap up a proven performer at this level.