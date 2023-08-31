West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan has his side firmly in the mix to sign an experienced international midfielder ahead of the transfer deadline, according to reports.

What's the latest West Brom news?

According to Sky Sports Transfer Centre, the Baggies have rejected an approach from Championship rivals Stoke City for striker Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Stoke City were believed to have bid in the region of £2 million for the 24-year-old and were subsequently rebuffed in their advances due to the offer not being near to the Baggies' demands. It is believed that the Potters will return to the table with another proposal for Thomas-Asante and several other clubs are monitoring his situation.

As per The Daily Mail, West Brom are keen on USA international Reggie Cannon as boss Corberan looks to strengthen his backline. Cannon is a free agent following a dispute over unpaid wages that led to him leaving his former employers Boavista. Nevertheless, Burnley, Stoke City and Birmingham City are also keen on the defender, who also has offers stateside but would prefer to remain in Europe for the coming season.

Journalist Alan Nixon has also claimed on his Patreon that West Brom are keen to cash in on winger Grady Diangana to raise some much-needed funds at The Hawthorns amid speculation that Leeds United and Burnley are keen to bring in the former West Ham United ace.

West Brom have started the Sky Bet Championship campaign in solid fashion and have taken seven points from 12 available, putting themselves seventh in the league standings ahead of a home clash against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Who else could West Bromwich Albion bring in this summer?

According to Football Insider, West Brom are keen on bringing Newcastle United outcast Jeff Hendrick to the Hawthorns before the transfer window closes and have registered their interest.

Nevertheless, the Baggies face competition from Leeds, Sheffield Wednesday and Scottish Premiership outfit Aberdeen to acquire the 79-cap Republic of Ireland international.

West Brom completed summer signings Player Fee Previous club Josh Maja Free transfer Bordeaux Jeremy Sarmiento Loan Brighton & Hove Albion All transfer fees courtesy of Sky Sports News

Last term, 31-year-old Hendrick spent the campaign out on loan at Reading and amassed 46 appearances across all competitions for the Royals, registering four goals and one assist in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Cited by The Irish Independent, former Reading manager Paul Ince praised Hendrick earlier this year for his performance in a 2-2 draw against Queens Park Rangers in 2022/23, stating:

“He gives you six, seven or eight out of ten. He is not a glamorous player by any means but you get what it says on the tin and if you add goals to his game then you've got a very good player. I was pleased for him. He'll be disappointed because scoring twice should be enough to win at home."

Hendrick, also labelled as "outstanding" by Ince, carries vast experience and would offer some leadership in West Brom's midfield if Corberan is able to beat competition from elsewhere to get a deal over the line for the former Burnley midfielder.