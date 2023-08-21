Highlights West Bromwich Albion are interested in signing Reading left-back Nesta Guinness-Walker, who has impressed with his performances in the Championship.

Reading is facing a financial crisis and may sell some of their players, including Guinness-Walker, to raise funds.

West Brom may face competition from Blackburn Rovers in their pursuit of Guinness-Walker, as both clubs look to make late signings before the transfer deadline.

West Bromwich Albion are now eyeing a move for Reading left-back Nesta Guinness-Walker, with a new report revealing they could stand a good chance of signing him...

What's the latest West Brom transfer news?

With less than two weeks remaining of the summer transfer window, Carlos Corberan is still keen on bringing in new reinforcements, particularly in defence, with Football Insider reporting West Brom are keen on Millwall defender Jake Cooper.

As the 28-year-old is now entering the final year of his contract with the Championship outfit, a number of clubs are hoping to land him for a cut-price fee, with Leeds Untied and Rangers also being named as potential suitors.

Financial constraints have hindered the Baggies' ability to bring in the players they would have liked, but they could also make a move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien, who will now be allowed to go on loan to the Championship.

However, Corberan's main priority appears to be strengthening his defence, and West Brom are now eyeing a move for Reading left-back Guinness-Walker, amid a financial crisis at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, according to a report from Football Insider.

The Royals have informed senior players, including the left-back, that they may be sold to raise funds, and the Baggies are ready to seize the opportunity to take him to the Hawthorns.

With Reading desperately trying to balance the books, Corberan has been presented with the perfect opportunity to bring in a new defender, however there may be competition for his signature.

Blackburn Rovers are also credited with an interest in the 23-year-old, with Jon Dahl Tomasson looking to add some late signings to his squad before the deadline on September 1st, so West Brom will have to see off competition from their Championship rivals.

Who is Nesta Guinness-Walker?

Born in Twickenham, the Englishman made his first professional appearance for Metropolitan Police in the FA Cup, before going on to earn a move to AFC Wimbledon, who were in League 1 at the time, making a total of 97 appearances for the Dons.

The former Wimbledon man has managed to work his way up the footballing pyramid very quickly, making 28 appearances in the Championship for Reading last season, and he has picked up where he left off in League 1 this term.

So far this season, the defender has averaged a 7.25 Sofascore match rating, the third-highest in the Reading squad, having been ranked as the Royal's best-performing player against Port Vale, making a total of five tackles.

Not only is the Reading ace capable defensively, but he is also able to threaten on the front foot, as displayed when he completed an outrageous elastico skill move before firing a shot on goal against Hull City last season.

Having now had his first taste of Championship football, Guinness-Walker could be ready to join a team that will have aims of fighting for promotion this season, and West Brom should undoubtedly test the waters with an opening bid in the near future.