West Bromwich Albion risk annoying head coach Carlos Corberan with their transfer activity as outgoings continue to take priority over incomings at The Hawthorns.

Who are West Brom signing?

A combination of their Premier League parachute payments expiring, plus owner Guochuan Lai simply being reluctant to spend, means it is likely to continue being a frustrating transfer window for the Baggies and their supporters.

Lai, via the Birmingham Mail, has already admitted that more players could be sold before the September 1st deadline should the right offers be made. This is despite captain Dara O'Shea already being sold to Burnley for £7m last month.

The likes of Jake Livermore, Tom Rogic and highly-rated Rico Richards have also departed, while no new recruits have yet been signed.

With it looking increasingly likely that Corberan will have to settle largely with what he has, the Baggies may have a new signing of sorts ready to be unleashed.

According to The Express & Star's Lewis Cox, youngster Reyes Cleary will get a chance to show what he is all about during pre-season, potentially opening the door for more first-team appearances in the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

Who is West Brom youngster Reyes Cleary?

Cleary made his senior debut for West Brom in an FA Cup third-round loss against Brighton and Hove Albion in January 2022 and a further five appearances last season, two of those as a substitute in the league.

The 19-year-old has not exactly been given a run of games just yet, then, meaning he has had to leave his talking to appearances in Premier League 2 Division 2. With 16 goals in 12 outings in the 2022-23 season, he did exactly that.

Indeed, no player could match that return in the division, with Cleary's tally made up of a couple of hat-tricks, four braces and single goals in two other matches.

Considered the crown in the club's academy ranks, 6 foot 1 frontman made the step up and was praised by U21 boss Richard Beale for working hard to get himself in shape and ultimately reaping the rewards.

"He's a really, really good finisher and he's got bags of pace," Beale said only last October. "They're not two bad attributes to have for a player in his position."

Throw Arsenal-linked Cleary's ability to play in different positions in attack, and it is all the more strange he was not given more of a chance to prove himself at senior level last season.

That could change this campaign, however, in what could pave the way for an exciting partnership with the returning Daryl Dike. The United States international is out until October with a long-term injury, but he can profit from having a player like Cleary playing alongside him.

Indeed, Dike was one of only two West Brom players to score at least seven goals last season, along with Brandon Thomas-Asante, despite the fact he played just 23 matches.

Corberan needs a player who can both link up with Dike and chip in with regular goals, which Cleary has the potential to do. It may be through necessity more than choice, but Cleary will surely now have a chance to show more regularly what he is capable of.