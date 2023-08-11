West Bromwich Albion have made contact over a potential loan move to sign a versatile midfielder.

What’s the latest West Brom transfer news?

The Baggies and Carlos Corebran are looking to bolster their squad even further with weeks remaining before the transfer market slams shut on September 1.

Things didn’t get off to the best of starts on the pitch in their Championship opener, falling to a 2-1 defeat at Ewood Park against Blackburn Rovers. New loan signing from Brighton & Hove Albion, attacking midfielder Jeremy Sarmiento, made his debut from the bench last weekend, and the club have also brought in centre-forward Josh Maja on a free transfer after leaving Bordeaux.

Another midfield addition appears to be of interest to the Baggies, though, with an update emerging on Borussia Monchengladbach teenager Oscar Fraulo.

Journalist Dominik Schneider took to X to share what he’s heard about Fraulo’s future. He stated that Borussia Monchengladbach are looking to loan the player out, with West Brom one of five clubs credited with an interest after the Baggies made contact over a possible transfer.

“Borussia Monchengladbach is looking for loan options for Oscar Fraulo. According to my information there are already some initial inquiries. Hannover96 + SV Darmstadt are interested. Also West Brom + Brondby + Vitesse have been in contact.”

Who is Oscar Fraulo?

Fraulo is just 19 years of age and is primarily a central midfielder who can also play as a holding or attacking midfielder, showing how he could offer plenty of versatility at The Hawthorns.

Already sponsored by Nike, Fraulo holds citizenship in both Italy and Denmark but has represented the latter of the two countries at youth level up to U20s.

The midfielder came through the youth system at FC Midtjylland and made just four senior appearances for the club before leaving for Borussia Monchengladbach in a deal worth around €2m back in 2020.

Since then, Fraulo has once again had to mainly make do with featuring at youth level and has turned out on just two occasions for Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

It appears as if the German side now want the player to get senior football out on loan to continue his development, though, with West Brom viewed as a possible destination.

The midfielder was named among the top 50 players to feature in the UEFA Youth League with those in the media describing him as a hard-working player.

“Fraulo is highly rated by Borussia Monchengladbach and is expected to play a key role in the club's future. Fraulo is a hard-working midfielder who is constantly looking to improve his game.”

West Brom and Corberan currently have five holding or central midfield options in Okay Yokuslu, Nathaniel Chalobah, John Swift, Alex Mowatt and Jayson Molumby, so a move for Fraulo could make sense, and by the looks of things, a deal could be one to watch.

The Baggies may need to beat a number of sides to his services, so may have to guarantee the prospect of first-team football ahead of the likes of Hannover 96, SV Darmstadt, Brondby and Vitesse.