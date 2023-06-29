Carlos Corberan now looks certain to stay on as West Bromwich Albion head coach, despite strong links with a switch to Leeds United, following the club's return to full training this week.

However, having already lost Dara O'Shea to Burnley - a decision Corberan accepts as being best for the club - the Baggies risk annoying the 40-year-old with their latest transfer decision.

What has Corberan said about West Brom's transfer business?

Corberan sat down with WBA TV this week to discuss the recent departures both in terms of squad members and also in the boardroom, with Albion going through a somewhat tumultuous period off the field.

Plenty of players have been tipped to depart The Hawthorns, whereas rumoured targets are few and far between as the West Midlands outfit continue to balance the books due to their Premier League parachute payments coming to an end.

"I understand the priorities of the club and the priorities right now are to add some new players to the squad," Corberan said. However, it could be more bad news for the Spaniard as journalist Dean Jones claims Leeds United are continuing to show an interest in Jayson Molumby.

Who is West Brom star Jayson Molumby?

Leeds are in need of a midfielder as Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie are expected to move on this summer, and Molumby is said to be one of those they will turn to.

Given Albion's financial concerns, any sort of reasonable bid for the Republic of Ireland international - who earns £17k a week, according to Capology - would likely be accepted by Albion, even at the risk of riling Corberan.

The Sun's Alan Nixon reported as much earlier this month when revealing no sale has been ruled out by West Brom.

Should Leeds indeed push ahead with their interest in Molumby, it would be a massive blow for Corberan in his attempt to assemble a side capable of challenging for promotion out of the Championship.

The 23-year-old was described as an "animal" by Corberan last season for playing a big part in the club's rise from the bottom of the division to within touching distance of the play-offs.

Molumby is a central midfielder who can combine a number of factors, such as the ability to help out in attack, as highlighted by his four goals and four assists last season - only Jed Wallace (14) and John Swift (15) could better that among Albion players.

The Irishman is also capable of keeping play ticking over, with his 84.9% pass-completion rate the highest of any West Brom regular last season, as per FBref.

Also ranked fifth for tackles won (1.18 per 90 minutes), it is fair to say Corberan would be losing the heartbeat of his side should the Baggies cash in on another key man.

The speculation linking Corberan to Leeds may well have died down, but West Brom must be careful not to force the highly regarded coach closer to the exit with a blunder in the transfer market.