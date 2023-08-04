West Bromwich Albion are thought to be interested in signing Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo this summer, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

What’s the latest West Brom transfer news?

The Baggies and Carlos Corebran are set to begin their Championship season this weekend with a trip to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.

However, work is still ongoing behind the scenes in the transfer market, with the domestic deadline not set to close until September 1.

Two players have already arrived at The Hawthorns in attacking midfielder Jeremy Sarmiento and forward Josh Maja. Sarmiento was the first to join on a season-long loan from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, whereas Maja has signed on a free transfer, with a deal being confirmed earlier this week.

Both players could well be in line to feature this weekend, and it looks as if the club are also eyeing up another potential move for Panzo.

Witcoop, who works for The Sunday Mirror, took to Twitter in the last 48 hours to share an update on Panzo. He said that a proposed loan move to Rangers has seemingly collapsed, however, the player has interest in Europe and in the Championship. In the second tier, it is believed that West Brom, along with Cardiff City and Coventry City are all keen.

“Jonathan Panzo expected to leave Nottingham Forest with a loan move to Glasgow Rangers appearing to have collapsed. Interest in Europe but the defender also high up on the list for Cardiff, West Brom, Coventry in the Championship.”

Who is Jonathan Panzo?

Panzo is a left-footed defender who is primarily a centre-back but can also turn out as a left-back if needed.

The 22-year-old began his career on the books of Chelsea before moving to AS Monaco as a teenager in 2018. Panzo was sent out on loan to Belgian side Cercle Brugge before being sold to French outfit Dijon in 2020.

In total, the Englishman made 26 senior appearances for Dijon before returning to his native country with a move to Nottingham Forest.

The Nike-sponsored defender, who was part of England’s U17 World Cup winning squad back in 2017, was sent out on loan to Coventry City last season and helped the Sky Blues reach the playoff final against Luton Town. He has made just one senior appearance for Forest, though, but Panzo has been hailed by Dave Rogers, Forest U21 coach, who said:

"He is a great professional. He's enthusiastic and has got good experience and energy too. He brings a great vibe to the dressing room too."

Another year potentially out on loan in the Championship could make sense for Panzo and Forest as the player continues to develop, with the Baggies possibly needing to guarantee game time in order to win the race for his services.

He actually shares the same agency as five West Brom players, something which could help, however, with four senior centre-backs to choose from in Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley, Erik Pieters and Cedric Kipre, as per Transfermarkt, Corberan may have some tough decisions to make over the coming weeks.