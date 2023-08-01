West Bromwich Albion are reportedly close to signing Josh Maja on a free transfer.

What’s the latest West Brom transfer news?

It has been a relatively quiet summer so far ahead of Carlos Corebran’s first full season in charge at The Hawthorns. Attacking midfielder Jeremy Sarmiento has been the only arrival prior to the new Championship campaign, but there have been a number of departures.

Dara O'Shea has left to join newly-promoted Burnley, whereas Jake Livermore has signed for Watford on a free transfer. Tom Rogic was also let go and Karlan Grant and Zac Ashworth have joined Cardiff City and Bolton Wanderers on loan.

Corberan previously admitted that he wanted two players in every position by the end of the window, saying last month:

"If in the Championship you don't have 22 players and two players in every position, it's going to be difficult.

"The number of substitutes we can make is the same as last year - five - but we can now have two more players in the bench than last year. The squads with more good players are going to have some advantages. They'll have good players to cover all the needs of the games."

Further reinforcements in attack therefore are seemingly needed, with Daryl Dike currently injured leaving Brandon Thomas-Asante as the only fit striker, and it looks as if the manager will get his wish when it comes to a move for Maja.

According to The Express and Star, West Brom are close to signing Maja on a free transfer, with the player even undergoing a medical on Monday.

An announcement is thought to be imminent, with The Express and Star’s Lewis Cox taking to Twitter, describing it as a boost for the opening game of the new season on Saturday against Blackburn Rovers.

“Albion closing in on free transfer Josh Maja. Excitement at Hawthorns at netting long-term target, who Bordeaux wanted to keep and also had interest from Boro & Sheff Wed. Good goal return last term & only 24. Boost for Sat.”

Who is Josh Maja?

Maja is 24 years of age and has previously been on the books of Sunderland and Bordeaux, with loan moves at Fulham and Stoke City also on his CV.

An out-and-out striker, the Nigeria international scored 46 goals in 142 appearances for Sunderland and Bordeaux, netting on five occasions in total during his time with Fulham and Stoke.

He has been praised by Jermain Defoe in the past, who played alongside the player at the Stadium of Light, describing Maja as a player with "electric pace".

“When he trained with the first team he showed such great awareness – he knew when to pass it, had a great touch – and although he’s not got electric pace, he’s two steps ahead of everyone which means he’s got an immediate advantage.

“The gift Josh has is rare and if he builds on it, the sky’s the limit.”

Maja has only played against the Baggies once, where he produced an assist for Stoke in a 3-1 win after a brilliant run and pass, and by the looks of things, he’ll soon call The Hawthorns his home.