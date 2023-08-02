West Bromwich Albion are reportedly looking to win the race to sign FC Midtjylland forward Sory Kaba.

What’s the latest West Brom transfer news?

Carlos Corebran has been making preparations ahead of his first full season in charge at The Hawthorns, with the Championship season beginning this weekend.

The Baggies open their campaign with a trip to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, and two players who could make their debuts for the club are attacking midfielder Jeremy Sarmiento and forward Josh Maja.

Sarmiento has arrived on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, whereas Maja joined on a free transfer, with a deal being confirmed on Tuesday.

The pair are the only summer arrivals so far, and Maja looks set to rival Brandon Thomas-Asante in attack as Daryl Dike is currently injured. However, another new forward appears to be on the radar in the Midlands before the September 1 deadline in Kaba.

According to The Mirror's print edition on Tuesday, as relayed by West Brom News, Albion are hoping to beat second-tier rivals Leeds United, Cardiff City and Watford to the signing of Kaba.

Who is Sory Kaba?

Kaba is an out-and-out centre-forward who began his career in Spain with Elche. He then left for French side Dujon in 2019 before joining FC Midtjylland six months later. During his time with the Danish side, Kaba has been out on loan with Belgian side OH Leuven and most recently with Cardiff City.

The 28-year-old scored eight goals in 17 appearances for the Bluebirds, one of which came in a 1-1 draw against the Baggies last season. His 2023/24 season is already underway, with the Guinea international already finding the back of the net in a Europa Conference League qualifier.

Labelled as “fantastic” after a goal he scored for Cardiff by pundit Clinton Morrison, former manager Sabri Lamouchi also praised the forward back in March, saying:

"This is the challenge for him, to be the best scorer for this team. He can do that. He's scored important goals, he's given us important points and is doing a job. I'm happy for him and happy for the team."

Kaba is represented by the well-known agency CAA Stellar, who also look after Kyle Bartley, so if an agreement can be reached between the two clubs, the finer details of a potential move could be straightforward due to the club’s dealings with Bartley in the past.

On paper, Kaba looks like he could be a smart signing following a successful spell in the Championship last season. West Brom netted 59 times in 46 games in 2022/23, whereas automatic promotion winners Burnley and Sheffield United scored 87 and 73.

Therefore, adding to their final third ranks even further this month despite signing Maja could be a good idea as the club aim for promotion back into the Premier League. It is an extremely long season, so having a number of proven forwards is certainly not a bad thing, and by the looks of it, a move for Kaba could be one to keep an eye on.