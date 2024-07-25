West Bromwich Albion are locked in talks over a move for a highly-rated midfielder this summer, with a five-year deal on the cards, according to reports.

West Brom signings so far

After falling in the Championship playoff semi-finals last season, Carlos Corberan's side will be looking to go one better this time around. So far though, they have had a quiet summer window, with just three new faces arriving at The Hawthorns ahead of the new campaign.

The Baggies have shelled out £500k for centre-back Torbjørn Heggem, who has penned a three-year deal after arriving from Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna.

“Torbjorn has the versatility to play in any of the positions across the defensive line," Baggies head coach Carlos Corberan said upon the signing being announced.

"He is a player capable of taking responsibility, playing out from the back and managing the ball well with both feet."

The Baggies have also picked up Ousmane Diakite on a free transfer to bolster their midfield ranks, as well as goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith, who arrives from Derby County on a free transfer to provide cover and competition for Baggies no.1 Alex Palmer.

They are still expected to do plenty of business before the window slams shut, and could even be welcoming fresh faces before their Championship opener against Queens Park Rangers on 10th August, if the latest reports are to be believed.

West Brom in talks over midfielder deal

That comes courtesy of journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who claims that West Brom are in talks with Standard Liege over a potential move for Isaac Price. The midfielder, 20, joined the Belgian side from Everton as a free agent just 12 months ago, and started 18 times in the Belgian top flight over the course of the campaign, grabbing a goal and two assists.

Isaac Price's first senior season Appearances 28 Starts 18 Minutes 1654 Goals 1 Assists 2 Yellow Cards 2

However, the Belgian giants remain open to his departure, and talks are ongoing over a potential move worth around €2m (£1.7m). It is added that discussions over personal terms are taking place, with both parties basing their discussions around a potential five-year deal at The Hawthorns, while Price himself is keen on a return to England.

Though a deal is not done, Liege are already searching for replacements of their own, suggesting confidence that Price will indeed depart this summer, though there is also interest from fellow Championship side Preston.

Price was considered a top talent at Everton, with veteran shot-stopper Asmir Begovic hailing him for one mid-season friendly against Celtic in November 2022.

"Everton are very famous for bringing through their Academy players and I think there are a few boys here who have a chance to progress and play their part in years to come. I thought Isaac was outstanding today but so were the other boys when they came on - they did a really good job and helped us get the win."

With his career still firmly ahead of him, Price could be a shred piece of business from the Baggies if they can get a deal over the line.