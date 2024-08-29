With transfer deadline day now hurtling into view, almost all of the teams that make up the 24 outfits that compete in the Championship will be scrambling to get last-minute deals done.

West Bromwich Albion will be no exception, as Carlos Corberan and Co attempt to sprinkle in some last bits of added quality to their already talented squad, before waiting it out until January to then commence business again.

The Baggies could well even be closing in on a deal to see a star man return to the Hawthorns on a permanent deal.

West Brom close in on late signing

According to a report by the Express and Star, West Brom are closing in on a major deal to bring back Mikey Johnston to the second-tier club on a permanent basis after he set the Championship alight last campaign on loan from Celtic.

Scott Parker's Burnley were also reportedly keen on adding Johnston to their ever-changing squad, but it now appears that the Baggies have won their desired man, with a £3m bid predicted to be enough for West Brom to regain the Republic of Ireland international for good.

This might well result in Tom Fellows being allowed to depart, with talk that Ipswich Town and Southampton are very much enamoured by the tricky right winger after a bright start to the new Championship season.

But, West Brom's sadness when it comes to this potential sale would be arguably lessened by Johnston dramatically returning right at the end of the window.

What Johnston would offer West Brom

Selling on Fellows would be somewhat of a gut punch for the promotion hopefuls, with the exciting West Brom number 31 already picking up three assists so early into the fresh second-tier campaign.

Yet, Johnston would be able to fill this hole adequately if he is to rejoin Corberan's camp shortly, just based on his whirlwind loan stint during the 23/24 campaign that instantly made him a firm fan's favourite at the Hawthorns.

Johnston's Championship numbers for West Brom (23/24) Stat Johnston Games played 18 Goals scored 7 Assists 1 Shots per game 1.3 Scoring frequency 168 mins Expected goals (xG) 3.01 Big chances created 4 Stats by Sofascore

Far outperforming his xG of 3.01 with seven sublime strikes for his loan employers, plenty more could, therefore, come from the current Celtic man if he is to permanently relocate to West Brom, with four big chances also created across the 18 games he played for Corberan's side, before having to return back to Scotland.

Expected Goals (xG) is a metric designed to measure the probability of a shot resulting in a goal.

Across 49 games to date for the Baggies, Fellows is amazingly two goals short of Johnston's number at five, despite the obvious difference in games managed between the attacking pair.

Described as being a "special" talent by Corberan when at the top of his Baggies game last season, everyone associated with the Championship promotion hopefuls will hope Johnston can just recapture this electric best when fighting for a spot back in the team, with Karlan Grant now nervously looking over his shoulder at ongoing transfer developments.

West Brom would be gutted to lose one of their own in Fellows, but if the Saints or the Tractor Boys do end up matching The Baggies' bumper £15m valuation, they would be arguably foolish not to accept, considering players such as Grady Diangana are at Corberan's disposal as well down Fellows' familiar right.

With West Brom wanting to show to the Championship that they are serious about being promotion challengers once more, sealing a last-gasp deal for Johnston at just £3m feels like an almighty statement purchase worth making, regardless of any disappointing outgoings.