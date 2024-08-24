Key Takeaways West Brom is close to signing Styles, an experienced midfielder with 23 caps for Hungary, from Barnsley.

West Brom are believed to be closing in on the signing of an "excellent" international player, according to a fresh update from reliable journalist Lewis Cox.

West Brom transfer news

The Baggies still have time to make more signings in the summer transfer window, with some good business done to date, including the additions of Torbjorn Heggem, Gianluca Frabotta and Paddy McNair.

One player who has been linked with a summer move to West Brom is Will Keane, with the experienced 31-year-old currently plying his trade at fellow Championship side Preston North End. In fact, the Baggies have reportedly tabled an offer for his services as Carlos Corberan looks to bolster his attacking options.

Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles has also been mentioned as an option for Corberan's men between now and the end of the month as he aims to make a return to the Championship. A player-plus-cash deal including Mo Faal has been mooted.

It could be that the Hungarian still arrives at The Hawthorns this summer, further strengthening West Brom in the middle of the park, even though midfielder Uros Racic has already joined on a season-long loan.

West Brom closing in on "excellent" ace

According to Cox on X, West Brom are close to completing the signing of Barnsley ace Styles, with talks thought to be at an advanced stage:

Signing Styles feels like a no-brainer for West Brom, with the 24-year-old a highly-thought-of midfielder who already has 23 caps to his name for Hungary, more than holding his own alongside Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai.

He is surely too good to be playing League One football with Barnsley, considering he is an experienced international player and at this level. Indeed, former Barnsley boss Neill Collins has said of him in the past:

"Callum's talent is undoubted and again for me, he has been excellent in pre-season. As long as I have got players like that, I will be delighted. I hope I can just help him continue to improve and become the player he has got the potential to be. He's definitely enjoyable for everyone to watch."

Granted, Styles may have to accept that he isn't guaranteed to come in and be a starter every week for West Brom considering the options that Corberan has at his disposal, but the £5,400-a-week ace would be ideal for squad depth.

Last season, the midfielder enjoyed a stint on loan at Sunderland, starting 10 league games and showing he is well-suited to the Championship and has 136 appearances to his name in the competition throughout his career. He is still a relatively young player and has further gears to find, so the Baggies could be making an impressive addition.

He could link up again with ex-teammate Devante Cole, who notched 18 times in League One for the Tykes last term.