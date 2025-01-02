West Bromwich Albion are now considering hiring a manager from the Championship, according to a recent report.

West Brom manager rumours

The Baggies are still on the lookout for a new manager after Carlos Corberan decided to move back to Spain and take over Valencia, who are struggling at the bottom end of La Liga. The Midlands side have played three games since the Spaniard left, and they picked up their first victory on New Year’s Day, as they beat Preston North End 3-1.

West Brom are back in action on Saturday, and they will be hopeful that they can be that bit closer to finding a replacement for Corberan. There have been a few names mentioned with the vacancy, with early suggestions claiming Liverpool’s first-team coach John Heitinga is a leading contender to become the new boss. Interest has emerged in the Dutchman due to his “experience learning in the Premier League under two top managers”. Heitinga is currently working under Arne Slot at Anfield, and before that David Moyes at West Ham.

As well as Heitinga being under consideration, West Brom were also interested in appointing Lee Carsley as their next manager, but the England under-21 boss has turned them down. It is not reported what was offered to Carsley, in terms of finances, but talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has revealed that he has turned down West Brom. The 50-year-old was in temporary charge of the England national team from August but has now moved back to the under-21s, where he has done a rather impressive job.

West Brom now considering hiring Championship manager

Carsley’s rejection now means West Brom have to look at other targets, and according to reporter Alex Crook, when speaking to talkSPORT, relayed by Football League World, the Baggies are interested in appointing John Eustace as their new manager.

Eustace is the manager of fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers and has been since February of last year. The 45-year-old arrived at Ewood Park with the Lancashire side near the bottom of the table, and he helped them beat the drop in the final months of the season.

Before joining Blackburn, Eustace was in charge of Birmingham City, a role he had from July 2022, and it was his first managerial role in the Championship. Eustace has done a tremendous job at Ewood Park, as he’s guided the club away from relegation, and now this season, he has his side competing for a play-off spot. Rovers have won 11 of their 24 league games, losing just seven, and are level on points with the Baggies.

John Eustace's Blackburn Rovers record Games 44 Won 16 Drawn 14 Lost 14

When speaking to talkSPORT, Crook claimed that Eustace is on the list of candidates to replace Corberan. Crook said, via Football League World: “John Eustace, doing such a good job at Blackburn, is another name who has been mentioned to me.”

West Brom may want to get this appointment right as they try to end their stay in England’s second tier, and the fact that Eustace has managed a team four times against league leaders Leeds United and never lost, winning three and drawing one, could be one of many reasons as to why he is the right man for the job.