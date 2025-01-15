West Bromwich Albion have reportedly made contact with an attacking manager who shares the same agent as Tom Fellows.

West Brom still searching for new manager after Wicky deal falls through

The Baggies are still looking for Carlos Corberan’s long-term successor at The Hawthorns, as we approach a month after the Spaniard's move to Valencia.

It looked as if West Brom had their man over the weekend in former Basel and Young Boys coach Raphael Wicky. The 47-year-old was the leading contender and was in advanced talks over the managerial vacancy, however, talks broke down over coaching staff and a move fell through.

That has left the club back at square one, with former Everton boss Sean Dyche a new name that has emerged on the radar in the Midlands.

However, Dyche isn’t the only candidate on West Brom’s radar, with an update shared on another out-of-work boss alongside the ex-Toffees manager.

According to club insider DOOD, West Brom have been in contact with former Stoke City and Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher.

In what is described as a “huge turnaround”, Schumacher and Dyche’s agents have been contacted over a potential move to The Hawthorns.

Schumacher, who likes to play an attacking 4-3-3 formation, as per Transfermarkt, caught the eye after taking Plymouth to the Championship in 2023 by winning the League One title. Things didn’t go as well at Stoke City, though, being sacked in September after just nine months and 32 games in charge.

Steven Schumacher's managerial career Wins 73 Draws 24 Losses 43 Goals scored 223 Goals conceded 181 Titles 1

The 40-year-old, who shares the same Wasserman agency as a number of West Brom players including Tom Fellows and Semi Ajayi, could now be one to keep an eye in the race for the Baggies job.

Talking to Football League World, West Brom fan pundit Callum Burgess described the links as “interesting” and that there are “worse candidates out there”.

"Steven Schumacher is an interesting one for me because his time at Stoke would probably be enough to put a lot of fans off him, where they would be wondering why he wasn't able to turn the tide around at Stoke.

"But I think you could take into consideration that not a lot of managers have had success there and if we were appointing him directly off the back of his time with Plymouth Argyle, a lot of the fanbase would be more receptive to it.

"While it's fair to take into consideration his time at Stoke as a negative about potentially appointing him, I think there are definitely worse candidates out there."

Burgess added: "I think he's a manager that would have the fanbase split from the start, where there are more negative feelings to him due to his time at the Bet 365 Stadium. But personally, I wouldn't be totally against it."