West Bromwich Albion have allowed a number of first-team players to depart the Hawthorns throughout the summer transfer window.

Who has left West Brom this summer?

The Baggies have sold central defender Dara O'Shea to Premier League side Burnley, who were promoted from the Championship last season, and released Jake Livermore, David Button, Kean Bryan, and Tom Rogic. Karlan Grant has also been loaned out to Cardiff City.

That may not be the end of the club's outgoing business, though, as former West Ham United attacker Grady Diangana has been linked with an exit.

It has previously been claimed this summer that Leeds United and Leicester City are both interested in signing the forward, who has been valued at £7m by the club.

Who could replace Grady Diangana at West Brom?

Baggies head coach Carlos Corberan could ruthlessly ditch the former England U21 international and cash in on him by securing a deal to sign reported transfer target Tiago Gouveia on loan from Benfica.

The 22-year-old talent could come in as an upgrade on Diangana if he is able to replicate or improve upon his performances on loan to Estoril last season.

Gouveia produced five goals and six assists in 29 Liga Portugal outings throughout the 2022/23 campaign. The right-footed forward could offer more as a scorer and creator from out wide, which would then allow the club to part ways with the English attacker as they would have an excellent replacement in the door.

Last season, Diangana scored four goals in 31 Championship outings and this suggests that the Portuguese talent could provide a slightly bigger goal threat.

Creatively, though, is where the Benfica starlet could improve West Brom's attacking options on the left flank in place of the ex-Hammers prospect. He created an eye-catching 11 'big chances' and made 1.4 key passes per game for his side.

Only Jed Wallace (1.6) and John Swift (2.4) provided more key passes per match for the Baggies last term and Diangana only created six 'big chances' for his teammates, despite making two more appearances than Gouveia did.

The West Brom target also showcased his willingness to get back and defend for his team as he made an impressive 1.6 tackles per clash for Estoril. None of Corberan's attackers made more than 1.4 tackles per game and Okay Yokuslu (two) was the only player in any position to make more than him.

This suggests that Gouveia is a hard-working winger who is able to double back to help out his full-back in order to win possession back, whilst also having the ability on the ball to make things happen when he enters the final third.

The 5 foot 10 wizard, who was once described as one of Benfica's "superb" young talents by scout Jacek Kulig, also has room to develop and grow at the age of 22.

Corberan could help the talented youngster to improve as he gains more experience at first-team level and this means that Gouveia could - if all goes to plan - get even better as the season goes on, whilst already having the quality to be an immediate upgrade on Diangana.