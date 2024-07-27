West Bromwich Albion fans would have been shocked logging into social media last week to see Brandon Thomas-Asante was being linked up with a move up to the Premier League after the former Salford City striker experienced such an up-and-down Championship season.

Thomas-Asante would bag a respectable 11 second-tier strikes during the regular campaign, but his presence in the all-important play-off games that Carlos Corberan's men experienced after this was non-existent, managing a meagre 15 touches of the ball in the first leg before being hauled off by the unhappy Spaniard.

Therefore, if the 25-year-old centre-forward does make a move to the Saints a reality soon, West Brom will no doubt be back in the transfer market for a new attacker to lead the line, having previously been linked with this striker option.

West Brom could go back in for free agent

According to reports from the Daily Mail last week, West Brom have been keen on trying to tempt former Stoke City man Tyrese Campbell to the Hawthorns this coming season, to strengthen their lone striker spot.

They're certainly not alone in their reported advances of the now free-agent attacker, with Rangers up in Scotland named as one interested party, alongside fellow Championship sides in the form of Preston North End, Sheffield United, Queens Park Rangers and more.

Released by the Potters after his injury demons had gotten too out of control, leading to a constantly disrupted 2023/24 campaign, Campbell will hope he can bounce back from these unwanted setbacks and fire in plenty of goals again lining up for a new employer soon.

Why Campbell could finally replace Dwight Gayle

With Josh Maja and Daryl Dike also unreliable options in reserve up top, owing to their own injury issues, this could be a risky move, but one that pays off, especially if Campbell is able to replicate the heroics of Dwight Gayle in Albion colours.

Gayle would also arrive to the Hawthorns off an indifferent spell at Newcastle United himself before bursting into life in his new Championship surroundings, joining on loan for the 2018/19 season after only scoring six Premier League goals the campaign before for the Magpies.

The now 34-year-old free agent would go on to become an instant Baggies legend, netting 24 goals in total when donning his new West Brom strip, from just 41 games.

West Brom's last six league top scorers Season League top scorer Goal total 23/24 Thomas-Asante 11 22/23 Dike/Thomas-Asante 7 21/22 Karlan Grant 18 20/21 Matheus Pereira 11 19/20 Charlie Austin/Hal Robson-Kanu 10 18/19 Gayle 23 Sourced by Transfermarkt

West Brom haven't had such a prolific goalscorer since their former deadly loanee left, when glancing at the table above, but the Championship outfit will hope Campbell can be that lethal finisher soon, with or without Thomas-Asante staying put.

Described as being a "handful" by former Stoke manager Michael O'Neill when on top form for the Potters, the former £12.5k-per-week man still managed to bag vital goals last season for his now ex-employers, netting a crucial strike away at Southampton towards the back-end of last campaign to keep his side afloat in the second tier.

The injury-prone 24-year-old would only need 15 touches on the South Coast to fire in the winner against Russell Martin's eventually promoted Saints, which would prove to be one of his last goal contributions for Stoke, taking his goal total to 36 from 164 games.

He could well become even more of a goal threat in his new location, surrounded by the likes of Jed Wallace and Grady Diangana teeing up chances for him, as West Brom eye another promotion charge.