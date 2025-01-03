Often, a shock managerial departure can derail your ongoing season. But, for West Bromwich Albion, it was business as usual on New Year's Day.

The Baggies did lose away at Derby County right after Carlos Corberan's swift exit to Valencia, but the promotion chasers - who now have ex-West Brom playing legend Chris Brunt at the helm on a temporary basis - convincingly beat Preston North End 3-1 back at the Hawthorns to start 2025 off on a dream footing.

It remains to be seen whether or not the beloved Northern Irishman is handed the reins permanently at the Championship outfit, with a number of names being linked to the Baggies vacancy since it became available on Christmas Eve.

Possible Corberan replacements

Of course, it isn't out of the question that Brunt could chosen to be Corberan's successor, especially if more victories come his way from the dug-out.

But, there are other names being linked too, with Swansea City boss Luke Williams reportedly now in the running for the main gig at the Baggies.

There have even been suggestions that one-time England manager Lee Carsley was approached about taking over from Corberan, only for that advance to be allegedly rejected by the 50-year-old.

Moreover, West Brom were also keen at one stage to snap up Mark Robins' services after his Coventry City dismissal, but that didn't go to plan as Robins has recently been unveiled as Stoke City's new boss.

Whilst that would have been a popular appointment - considering the 55-year-old's heroics at the Sky Blues saw them on the cusp of Premier League football at one stage - it looks ever more likely that the Baggies have now found their desired man away from Robins, who could end up being a second coming of Corberan.

West Brom interested in "talented" coach

That man is John Heitinga - as reported by the Daily Mail at the end of December - who will be mainly known to English football fans for his playing days at Everton where he was a no-nonsense style centre-back.

Now, however, he is behind enemy lines at Liverpool as a coach, having impressed previously at West Ham United and in his native Netherlands with Ajax as an assistant figure and even as a main manager.

Of course, Corberan's journey into management in the English game started as a second in command too, with the Spaniard a first-team coach at Leeds United under the esteemed tutelage of Marcelo Bielsa.

The South American even boldly claimed that the now Valencia boss had an opinion that he "values more than his own", with the 41-year-old then going on to be a rip-roaring success in the EFL with both Huddersfield Town and West Brom after leaving Leeds behind to be a number one.

Heitinga has had similar praise from high-up figures during his coaching career to date, with Arne Slot - who has only lost one Premier League game in charge of Liverpool to date - heralding him as a "talented" coach upon his arrival from the Hammers last July.

Moreover, the highly regarded Dutchman has shown he can be a competent main boss when taking on the reins of Ajax temporarily in the past, alongside when he had been coaching various different youth set-ups at the Eredivisie giants.

Heitinga's record as a manager at Ajax - Caretaker & Academy Record Caretaker manager Academy Games managed 22 168 Wins 14 89 Draws 3 35 Losses 5 44 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Picking up 103 total victories from 190 games, the time could be right for Heitinga to dive into the deep end of the Championship with West Brom.

After all, Ipswich Town succeeded beyond their wildest dreams when taking a punt on former Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna, with a left-field approach perhaps working here too.