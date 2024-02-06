Highlights West Bromwich Albion attempted to sign Calum Chambers from Aston Villa on deadline day, hoping to strengthen their defense.

Chambers' versatility would have provided healthy competition for West Brom's current defenders and added depth to the squad.

Chambers' experience in the Premier League and solid performance record made him a valuable option, but he ultimately chose to stay at Aston Villa.

West Bromwich Albion would have been thankful for new January recruit Andreas Weimann last match, the Bristol City loanee allowing the Baggies to scrape by against Birmingham City with the only goal of the game in the 1-0 win.

Carlos Corberan's side weren't flashy whatsoever with their business in the transfer window, putting pen to paper on two more loan deals involving attackers Callum Marshall and Mikey Johnston from West Ham United and Celtic respectively.

The Championship promotion candidates nearly pulled off a quartet of loan swoops with this deal on Deadline Day, the failed swoop - in theory - further strengthening an already stern Baggies at the back if a move was successful.

West Brom wanted to sign Calum Chambers

West Brom attempted to land fringe Aston Villa defender Calum Chambers on deadline day, a statement buy at the final hour to give the Baggies more depth in defence.

Able to play in the heart of defence, alongside being able to fill in at right-back and even defensive midfield if required, the former Arsenal man would have given West Brom another quality body in crunch promotion matches to come.

Chambers would turn down the opportunity to make the short-term switch from Villa Park to The Hawthorns a reality however, which might have been a relief for Cedric Kipre who has faltered in recent weeks for the West Midlands outfit.

The versatile 29-year-old could well have pushed the Ivorian defender all the way for a starting spot if a deal got over the line, alongside giving healthy competition to the likes of Darnell Furlong to up their own game at right-back.

Callum Chambers' career statistics

Chambers would have been a steady head for West Brom to rely upon if numbers were unfortunately lacking and the team needed a utility figure, the 29-year-old unspectacular but solid throughout his lengthy career to date.

Notching up 176 Premier League appearances for the likes of Villa, Arsenal, Southampton and Middlesbrough, Chambers could well have not fancied roughing it in the division below away from top-flight comforts.

It's West Brom's obvious loss, with Chambers still proving himself to be a worthwhile option at Villa Park just last campaign.

The £50k per week defender was dominant against Hibernian last season in Europa Conference League qualifying when selected by Unai Emery in a rare 90-minute outing, only giving up the ball five times in a confident showing from a man reduced to being on the periphery at the club.

Shaking off any potential rust could have been Chambers' undoing if he pulled on a Baggies strip after so little first-team action this campaign, but he could well have usurped Kipre on his arrival anyway who has underwhelmed in recent weeks for Corberan's side.

Notably, the usually imposing 6 foot 4 defender was sub-par in the slim Birmingham victory last time out - only winning a solitary duel against the Blues, whilst also misplacing nine passes in total.

Corberan will be thankful for Semi Ajayi's return from the African Cup of Nations soon to give him some needed depth in the centre-back department, with Kipre currently in danger of losing his cemented first-team spot.

Chambers could well have given Corberan the best possible selection headache if he was signed on Deadline Day also, with the Spanish manager just left with what could have been in the failed last-gasp capture of the experienced Villa defender.