West Bromwich Albion blew Huddersfield Town away in their last Championship encounter, a devastating second-half performance from the Baggies allowing Carlos Corberan's men to pick up a 4-1 victory against his ex-employers.

Whilst the likes of Mikey Johnston and Okay Yokuslu obviously shone by sharing the goal-load between them in the emphatic win, homegrown West Brom product Tom Fellows equally stood out at the John Smith's Stadium as a second-half substitute when the goals started flying in.

Attempting to make West Brom more aggressive and forward-thinking from off the bench, Fellows has become a reliable squad member for Corberan to rely upon despite still only being 20 years of age.

The Spanish Baggies boss could well opt to give another raw talent a chance to impress when he returns from a formative loan spell at Bolton Wanderers, where he's certainly catching the eye of those watching on in Greater Manchester.

Zac Ashworth's time at West Brom

Before delving deeper into his heroics out on loan in League One, 21-year-old Zac Ashworth has made waves here and there at youth level for his parent club.

Adept at playing as a left-back or centre-back in defence, or even further forward down the left wing, the flexible presence of Ashworth has amassed four goals at youth level for the Baggies over 58 appearances which has opened the door to first-team opportunities here and there as a result.

Ashworth has tallied up six senior appearances for the West Midlands outfit, with the last of those coming in a 45-minute run-out in the FA Cup against non-league Chesterfield Town at the start of 2023.

Following in Fellows' footsteps, with the 20-year-old cutting his teeth at Crawley Town on loan further down the EFL pyramid, Ashworth has begun to turn heads at multiple different loan clubs in Burton Albion and Bolton.

In The Pipeline Football FanCast's In the Pipeline series uncovers the very best wonderkids in world football. Every club dreams of having the next Mbappe in their academy, don't they?

The adaptable youngster has come into his own in the latter loan switch, with Bolton boss Ian Evatt showering the Baggies starlet with regular praise during his short stay with the ex-Premier League Trotters so far and for good reason.

Zak Ashworth's time at Bolton on loan

Ashworth has mirrored Fellows' directness on the ball pulling on his new Bolton strip in League One, marauding forward with the ball as an expansive option almost playing as a left midfielder away from wing-back duties for Evatt's promotion chasers.

That has resulted in Ashworth getting his new set of supporters out of their seats frequently, even picking up a Goal of the Month accolade for January after firing home with style on the volley against Carlisle United that same month.

Talked up by the Bolton manager as a talent who can "score goals" alongside offering much more as an adjustable presence, it will be interesting to see if Corberan will take a gamble on Ashworth and give him more minutes next season to try and replicate the success of Fellows' transition to the senior fold at the Hawthorns.

Ashworth's best position does seem to be down the left channel as opposed to making up the numbers at centre-back which he has done on occasion back at West Brom.

This is very clear to see when casting an eye at his very successful stint with the Trotters so far - the young Welshman accumulating two assists alongside his three goals from this spot, despite only starting six games in total in league action.

There could well be a point in the not-so-distant future where Fellows and Ashworth line up down the right wing and left wing together in Corberan's starting lineup consequently, the one-time West Brom Academy talents terrorising defenders for fun in the process.