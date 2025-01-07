It's now amazingly been four Championship games since Carlos Corberan left his West Bromwich Albion post, with Chris Brunt steering the ship on an interim basis ever since.

He has managed to pick up one win from this quartet of fixtures, with a second unfortunately slipping out of his grasp last time out, owing to a dramatic late equaliser from Swansea City.

Whilst Brunt was a beloved figure as a player, it seems he might not be cut out for the permanent role past Corberan, with a number of names now floating about to replace the Spaniard.

Managers lined up by West Brom to replace Corberan

It's not through a lack of trying on the end of the Baggies why they haven't yet appointed a successor to the 41-year-old when you consider the ever-extending list of faces being linked with the second-tier vacancy.

The freshest rumour involves ex-Young Boys manager Raphael Wicky, who is allegedly set to have talks with the Hawthorns hierarchy about taking on the reins, having previously made a name for himself managing in his native Switzerland.

Other rumoured figures have included Luke Williams and former interim England boss Lee Carsley, but it seems as if the promotion chasers could now go after a fellow Championship manager as their next viable option away from a left-field name like Wicky.

West Brom looking at "excellent" Wicky alternative

As per BBC journalist Chris Lepkowski when speaking on the Liquidator Podcast, there has been some form of dialogue between West Brom and Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace surrounding a surprise mid-season switch.

Lepkowski states that the ex-Birmingham City manager would probably "welcome a move" to his former club's near neighbours, with the 45-year-old still reportedly situated in the West Midlands.

"Now, I don’t know whether John Eustace will be pursued in an official capacity, whether they will approach Blackburn and go for him. Again, I know there has been some form of dialogue and I know that John Eustace, who still lives in the West Midlands, would probably welcome a move, I believe. Irrespective of potential issues that we have with PSR, I don’t think it would be a problem for him."

Away from close geography, Eustace's name will also be up for consideration based on his glowing managerial CV in the Championship to date, which saw him have the Blues in a playoff spot last season after 11 games, only to then be controversially dismissed.

The rest is history now as Birmingham sunk down to League One after some self-destructive decision-making, with Eustace now working his magic in the league once more with the Riversiders, who he has competing in and around those positions at this very moment in time.

Eustace's record by season in the Championship Season Games managed Wins Draws Losses 24/25 25 11 6 8 23/24 28 9 11 8 22/23 46 14 11 21 18/19 7 2 1 4 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Eustace has only lost 16 of his last 53 games in the unforgiving division, with his achievements this campaign with Blackburn made even more impressive when you consider the second-tier side had to wave goodbye to the goals of Sammie Szmodics last summer.

Regardless, he has Blackburn in with a fighting chance of a playoff spot, with only 23 goals shipped from 25 clashes showing off a similar style to the one Corberan had engrained into players in the West Midlands about remaining firm and strong in defence.

Whilst Wicky boasts his own plus points as a flashier option, such as getting the better of both Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho when manager of Young Boys, Eustace does feel like an appointment that would be far more seamless in knowing the EFL inside out.

Once described as an "excellent" manager by journalist Alan Biggs when making a name for himself at Birmingham, West Brom would love to welcome Eustace in through the door as Corberan's successor soon, with this appointment a statement of intent in poaching a transformative figure away from a promotion rival.