West Bromwich Albion could now be staring a summer of uncertainty in the face, with Carlos Corberan's position in the Baggies hot-seat looking unsettled more by the day as persistent rumours link him with a move away, alongside first-team personnel being touted to also be leaving.

Darnell Furlong has been spoken of as one face from last season's play-off clinching side that could now be moved on, with football journalist Alan Nixon speculating that the West Midlands side could get £2m out of their dependable right-back, if he is put up for sale.

Away from attempting to attract a big name to replace the respected Baggies servant, the second-tier outfit could attempt to replicate the success of Tom Fellows' whirlwind rise this season, by starting this young right-back more if Furlong does exit.

Ethan Ingram's numbers out on loan

On the recent retained list released by West Brom as a member of the U21s that had been offered a new contract, 21-year-old Ethan Ingram will now hope it's his time to shine in the senior mix, looking at what Fellows managed to do when thrown into the deep end.

The 6 foot 1 defender has only experienced one loan stint away from the Hawthorns, which did see Ingram blow hot and cold, having found minutes at Salford City hard to come by towards the end of the year deal, after starting life for the Ammies at a breakneck pace.

Excelling as a full-throttle option towards the start of his loan spell, with this strike in October for Salford his first-ever professional goal, Ingram would end up making just 27 appearances in the league as his minutes became more infrequent, with just two matches managed on his end from the final eight League Two contests.

His unbelievable start for the Ammies did see ex-Salford manager Neil Wood describe him as "outstanding", high praise to be dished out to a youngster cutting his teeth.

Still, this up-and-down time away from the Baggies can go down as a formative experience for the young defender, instead of being a disruptive one for his progression, with Fellows also being tested by a loan further down the EFL with Crawley Town back in 2022.

Ingram vs Fellows - numbers out on loan Stat - per 90 mins* Ingram Fellows Games played 27 40 Goals scored 1 0 Assists 0 2 Big chances missed 1 7 Big chances created 4 4 Touches* 56.3 24.0 Accurate passes* 25.4 9.0 Interceptions* 1.0 0.2 Tackles* 1.5 1.0 Stats by Sofascore

Struggling at the level like Ingram, nobody would have expected such an unassuming figure to explode into life with the Baggies this campaign, but Fellows would end this season with five goals and four assists next to his name.

Therefore, it wouldn't out of the ordinary for Ingram to excel in Furlong's absence, if he's given a chance in the first-team soon.

Why Ingram could be an unlikely Furlong replacement

Away from fading in and out of games for Salford, Ingram has shone in the U21 ranks for the Baggies, picking up nine assists from 51 total games, which has already led to moments in the first-team coming his way.

Making three first-team appearances to date, those could well increase if Furlong exits, even partnering homegrown product Fellows potentially down a youthful right-hand side if everything slots into place.

With Furlong's wage demands potentially another factor as to why the West Midlands outfit are keen to get rid, as Capology predicts the Baggies number two earns £18.4k per-week currently - a high wage contrasted with Fellows' meagre £6k-per-week pay packet - this could also be a cost-saving measure to use towards funds to boost West Brom in other positions away from the defence.

It would feel harsh ditching Furlong in this manner, but with a summer of much upheaval on the horizon if Corberan also leaves, a new-look squad could greet supporters at the Hawthorns next campaign.

Ingram would benefit from all of these changes happening, able to finally kick on after waiting in the wings for a proper chance at first-team glory patiently.