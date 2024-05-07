West Bromwich Albion managed to convincingly dispatch Preston North End 3-0 on the final day in the Championship, even with no striker finding the back of the net for the promotion-chasing Baggies.

Two defenders stepped up to the mark instead in the form of Kyle Bartley and Darnell Furlong, alongside reliable midfield face Alex Mowatt coolly converting a penalty to open the scoring.

Carlos Corberan will want Brandon Thomas-Asante to get back to his prolific best for the upcoming playoffs though, knowing that Southampton's defence - over two legs - will no doubt open up at some stage for the Baggies to gain an advantage.

To help aid Thomas-Asante in leading the line ahead of next season, it looks as if West Brom could snap up one long-term centre-forward target who they could secure on an unbelievable free transfer deal if everything falls into place.

West Brom's search for a striker

According to a recent report in The Athletic from late last week, West Ham United could be set to lose promising hotshot Divin Mubama on a free transfer this summer, with his Hammers contract running out next month.

That has alerted the likes of Sunderland - who are named as the 'frontrunners' by The Athletic - to his services once more after previously eyeing up the 19-year-old in January, while reports last month indicated that West Brom have also held an interest in the marksman over 'several transfer windows', alongside the Black Cats and Everton.

It remains to be seen whether a new management team at the London Stadium would still be as up for sanctioning this deal, with David Moyes now officially confirmed to be leaving at the end of the campaign, but it's a move West Brom must continue pursuing.

Scoring a ridiculous 58 youth goals with the Irons over 91 games, including one senior strike from 18 men's team appearances, Mubama would be seen as a major upgrade on a forgotten Andreas Weimann at the Hawthorns with the Bristol City loanee returning back to Ashton Gate unsatisfied with his short loan stint.

How Mubama compares to Weimann

At 32 years of age, the Austrian striker has shown signs that his playing days could be coming to a halt soon while playing in the West Midlands.

Getting off the best possible footing with two strikes in his opening three games, the ex-Aston Villa centre-forward's output unfortunately ended up drying up from that point onwards for Corberan's promotion hopefuls - Weimann only going on to help himself to an assist against Huddersfield in March, after this electric start.

Whereas, even though there's talk about Mubama's future being up in the air at the London Stadium, the deadly teenage sensation hasn't ever really endured a similar barren patch when lining up for the West Ham U21's across his time with the Hammers to date.

From just five starts in the Premier League 2 this campaign, Mubama has managed to help himself to two strikes and continues to be a menace for defences having to keep tabs on him when he plays for the youthful Hammers.

Yet, there must be a longing on the 19-year-old's end to break through into the men's game away from playing for the U21's, having been described as "incredible" by West Ham Academy Manager Kenny Brown last year after winning Young Hammer of the Year.

Mubama could well end up developing a fantastic partnership with ex-West Ham United man and current West Brom dynamo Grady Diangana if a move finally gets wrapped up, with Diangana crying out for another lethal striker to boost his assists total down the wing.

This campaign, the West Brom number 11 has eight assists next to his name but would undoubtedly be helped to reach another level with Mubama latching onto opportunities with ease.

Before any wild transfer talk becomes too much, however, Corberan and Co will be strictly focused on the playoffs which start for the Baggies this coming Sunday.