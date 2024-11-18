West Bromwich Albion fans will want their team to come back from the international break playing some more attacking football considering the amount of blanks that have been fired this season in the Championship.

At the Hawthorns, the Baggies have remarkably only scored two goals all campaign, with their last three clashes on their home turf resulting in bore 0-0 draws.

That is the case despite Josh Maja still being a goal machine for Carlos Corberan's men, who clearly loves finding the back of the net more on his travels.

Maja's form this season

Maja has scored over half of West Brom's goals in the tricky division by registering nine strikes, which is a large chunk of the Baggies' 16 goals so far.

Seven of those came during the first seven games, as Maja started afresh after an injury derailed first season at the club saw him start just one clash in the second tier.

There will be a worry in the air that when the former Sunderland man isn't in the right place at the right time, the goals do dry up, with Karlan Grant and Alex Mowatt joint in the goalscoring charts as runner ups to Maja with just three goals apiece.

Therefore, this January could well be a good time for Corberan to add some more flair players to his ranks to raise the entertainment levels, which might well see a bold move for an EFL superstar take place.

Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

West Brom must sign EFL forward

West Brom were linked with a switch for Peterborough United ace Kwame Poku around this time last year, with TEAMTalk speculating that Sunderland were also queuing up to try and win the Posh attacker alongside an Ipswich Town side thick in the promotion race.

The transfer speculation linking Poku with a move away from Cambridgeshire is only intensifying ahead of the 2025 January window, with the Tractor Boys reportedly interested again in his services having been excited by his electric output in League One.

Poku's L1 numbers for Peterborough (24/25) Stat Poku Games played 15 Goals scored 10 Assists 5 Scoring frequency 131 mins Shots per game 2.7 Big chances missed 1 Big chances created 5 Ball recoveries* 4.1 Total duels won* 5.7 Stats by Sofascore

Poku has amassed an astounding ten goals and five assists from 15 league games for Darren Ferguson's men this season, with the tenacious attacker twisting and turning third-tier defences for fun, whilst also getting stuck in for his promotion-chasing outfit with 5.7 duels won per clash.

His goal total for the campaign so far was heavily pushed up last match when the 23-year-old scored his first ever career hat-trick, as Posh downed their arch rivals Cambridge United 6-1 in a barnstrorming affair.

Away from his regular goalscoring heroics, the Posh star boasts high-chance creation numbers, meaning he could be an ideal teammate for Maja to gain even more goalscoring opportunities next year.

Touted as being a future "Premier League star" by Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony recently, it will be a struggle for the League One side to keep a firm grip on their Ghanaian forward this January, with his current deal in Cambridgeshire running out next summer.

Therefore, it wouldn't be an unwise move for West Brom to go back in and test the waters, with Poku also suiting Corberan in the fact he can operate out wide or as a central attacking midfielder.

Either way, he should be providing Maja with a lot of chances, alongside also being that fresh star who can make West Brom more exciting on the eye, making him a statement January buy in the process.