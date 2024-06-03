West Bromwich Albion just didn't have enough in the tank in the end to overcome Southampton in the Championship play-offs, but losing 3-1 over two legs to the eventual promotion winners wasn't an outrageous disgrace by any means.

Carlos Corberan's men now potentially face somewhat of a summer of upheaval in the West Midlands, with a number of contract decisions involving first-team personnel remaining up-in-the-air, alongside the fact Corberan may well walk away for a different job with Birmingham City and Burnley eyeing up the Spaniard.

It doesn't have to be an unsettling off-season, however, with some continuity potentially comforting West Brom fans, if a permanent deal can be struck for this golden loanee to stay put, who remains unwanted by his parent club.

West Brom must consider "very special" star

With Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers declaring that this summer could see an overhaul occur, Scottish outlet Daily Record are predicting that Mikey Johnson could be one casualty from the Hoops squad on his return from England.

West Brom would, no doubt, be straight at the front of the queue for Johnston if this was the case, with former Leeds United player turned football agent Ian Harte predicting with Football League World that he will be sold on to "recoup some money" after a frustrating time at Celtic Park.

Johnston's valuation, according to Football Transfers, stands at only £1.4m currently, meaning the Baggies could win themselves a bargain, especially after his blistering loan spell helped West Brom dream about a Premier League return momentarily and even saw him be described as being "very special" by Corberan.

He could also breathe life back into Brandon Thomas-Asante over a full campaign if re-signed, with the ex-Salford City centre-forward anonymous for large portions of the season towards the crunch few months he was needed to step up in.

Why Thomas-Asante will love Mikey Johnston

The 5 foot 9 winger wasn't exactly the most charitable when it came to his assist count during his short half-season stint at the Hawthorns, only amassing two assists from 20 games, with his mazey darts forward often resulting in a sumptuous shot being fired.

Johnston's eight goals from 20 games could well inspire Thomas-Asante to get back to his lethal best, however, who managed just three more strikes from 23 more matches, but still reigned supreme as the overall top scorer for the Baggies come the conclusion of the gruelling campaign.

His Celtic numbers, however, indicate that he can be a creative force bombing forward as much as a goalscoring menace, collecting 12 assists from 93 contests with his goal tally only coming in at one more with 13.

Combining these assist numbers, with his electric goalscoring wearing a Baggies strip, could make Johnston an even harder winger to contain next season in the Championship, with Thomas-Asante feeding off his gung-ho teammate's energy.

Thomas-Asante's numbers for West Brom/Salford Season Games played Goals scored Assists 2023/24 41 11 2 2022/23 43 15 2 2021/22 43 13 4 2020/21 49 6 3 2019/20 27 6 4 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Never really being a prolific goalscorer throughout his career to date, even when emerging onto the scene back at Salford before his major West Brom move, Thomas-Asante could well just need a teammate who can put chances on a plate for him to awaken a poacher-like finisher in him in the form of Johnston.

With the likes of Grady Diangana and Tom Fellows also wanting to tee up Thomas-Asante when venturing forward as tricky attackers, the Baggies could be a far more easy-on-the-eye team next season to watch, particularly if Johnston signs on the dotted line permanently and picks up from where he left off instantly.