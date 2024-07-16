Carlos Corberan will be aiming to finally win promotion up to the Premier League as a manager with West Bromwich Albion next season, having experienced the sour taste of play-off agony twice now with both the Baggies and at former employers Huddersfield Town.

West Brom getting knocked out in the semi-final stages last season definitely still stung for the Spaniard, but he has also experienced the deep sorrow of a defeat at Wembley in a Championship play-off final, losing 1-0 to Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest back in 2022 to deny the Terriers top-flight football.

One member of that despondent Huddersfield group could even link back up with Corberan if everything goes to plan.

West Brom interested in move for £1m rated star

According to football journalist Alan Nixon, the Baggies could reunite their manager with one of his ex-Terriers stars in the form of Sorba Thomas this summer, with the Welsh winger itching for a move away from the John Smith's Stadium after his side's relegation down to League One.

Yet, even as Michael Duff's men now stare third-tier football in the face, they will not be easily intimidated into getting rid of Thomas for a low price, with Nixon further stating that a £1m price-tag has put above the 25-year-old's head which West Brom might view as too steep.

This could allow for FC Nantes to race to the front of the queue and land Sorba's services instead, with West Brom only paying one fee for an incoming so far this transfer window, as the Baggies continue to operate as wheeler dealers in the market.

What Thomas would offer West Brom

With no Matt Phillips now at Corberan's disposal, West Brom need more reinforcements down the right wing to keep the likes of Tom Fellows and Grady Diangana on their toes.

Therefore, West Brom might just have to break the bank slightly in order to land Thomas at the expense of their French competitors, with the Welshman champing at the bit to link back up with Corberan again.

The 25-year-old attacker was even purchased by the Spaniard from non-league Boreham Wood when the Baggies boss was still occupying the dug-out in West Yorkshire, with the best patch of form of his career to date coming under his watchful eye.

Described as "sensational" by pundit Ali Maxwell, Thomas would amass three goals and 16 assists during the 21/22 season for Huddersfield in all competitions, which ended in the ultimate disappointment of play-off heartbreak, before struggling the season after Corberan's departure, with just six assists managed and zero goals scored.

Thomas' regular season numbers for Huddersfield (21/22) Stat (* = per 90 mins) Thomas Games played 43 Goals scored 3 Assists 12 Touches* 43.6 Big chances created 19 Stats by Sofascore

Shining for the Terriers as an assist king from many a set-piece, with a staggering 19 big chances created across that same campaign, the likes of Kyle Bartley and Brandon Thomas-Asante will love accompanying Thomas onto the Hawthorns turf knowing that he will be able to put chances on a plate for them to power home.

He will also fill a gap left behind the aforementioned Phillips departing, who was also known to deliver a killer ball into the danger area across his long-standing Baggies career, with 31 assists tallied up from 255 West Brom clashes.

Also capable of scoring a vital strike like Phillips managed with this late effort against Watford in 2016, with four goals bagged last season for Huddersfield even as his relationship became strained with the West Yorkshire outfit, this could be a deal that suits all parties well if a move gets over the line.