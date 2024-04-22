West Bromwich Albion look to be wobbling their way to a playoff spot being secured, the Championship promotion hopefuls picking up just one win in their last six league matches after crashing to a 2-1 defeat at Leicester City at the weekend.

Carlos Corberan's men won't be too alarmed, however, believing they will have enough to get over the line to then compete in the lottery of the playoffs.

Looking more long-term, the Baggies know they will also need to tie a number of their main stars to extended deals this summer with the likes of Cedric Kipre and Alex Mowatt nearing towards the end of their current deals worryingly.

West Brom might well view this rumoured transfer target as a long-term replacement for Mowatt if the former Leeds United man does leave this summer or sometime in the future, with the 20-year-old in question tipped to become even more of a star as he grows.

West Brom transfer news

The West Midlands outfit are reportedly keen on adding Huddersfield Town midfielder Brahima Diarra to their roster in the summer, but West Brom are not a lone suitor going after the Terriers starlet's services.

The likes of Leicester and Hull City in the Championship are also rumoured to be going after Diarra with a view to getting a bargain deal owing to his contract running out soon, alongside RB Salzburg being interested from Austria.

It's been a breakout campaign for the 20-year-old, seen in this clip against the Foxes earlier in the season where Diarra shone, who could be due a move to a higher-up club subsequently.

Corberan will hope his prior connections to Diarra, having overseen his development in West Yorkshire during his spell as Terriers manager, can seal a deal in West Brom's favour who will need more bodies in midfield if Mowatt does walk away from the club soon.

Brahima Diarra as Mowatt's replacement

Diarra hasn't quite been a regular first-teamer at the John Smith's Stadium this season but has shown in flashes when starting why clubs such as West Brom are eyeing up a move.

From 23 appearances this campaign, the Mali U23 international has tallied up two assists with his last coming against Hull City in February in league action.

He's got some way to go to be as impactful as Mowatt has been for the Baggies this season, with the 29-year-old picking up five assists in the Championship and helping himself to a solitary strike.

Known for scoring pearlers throughout his lengthy stay in West Midlands to date - firing in five strikes from 80 games including this screamer away at Cardiff City in 2022 - losing a player of Mowatt's quality in the summer for nothing would be a bit of a disaster for Corberan's men.

The deal for Diarra could be long-term thinking to try and solve that situation therefore, but the 20-year-old won't be able to fill the gap left behind by the experienced midfielder immediately.

In an ideal world, Corberan and Co will end up sealing a deal for Diarra - who was described as a "fantastic" talent by former Baggies player Carlton Palmer recently - to then utilise him as Mowatt's understudy, before allowing the youngster to thrive at first-team level further down the line.

West Brom could well have to thrust Diarra into the senior fold sooner than anticipated if a deal goes through and Mowatt does exit the Hawthorns, hoping the midfielder can go on to be another raw gem that excels in the first-team alongside a previously untested Tom Fellows.