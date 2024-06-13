West Bromwich Albion will be somewhat cautious about their chances of putting together another promotion attempt next season, as uncertainty continues to hang over the Hawthorns involving some key first-team individuals.

It looks ever more likely by the day that Cedric Kipre - who starred last campaign for the Baggies from the heart of defence - will just be allowed to walk out of the building on a free transfer, whilst central midfield gem Alex Mowatt also still hasn't penned a new deal, to further ramp up the anxiety levels.

Carlos Corberan's men can attempt to lessen the worry about Kipre's ongoing situation by swooping for a new centre-back titan this summer, therefore, with reports suggesting they're setting their sights on a new Scandinavian recruit.

West Brom looking at St Pauli defender

According to Swedish football website SportBladet, the West Midlands outfit hold strong interest in 27-year-old St Pauli defender Eric Smith this summer, but aren't the only club from the Championship taking a look at the 6 foot 3 Swede.

Leeds United have also been noted as being interested in Smith, with a tussle potentially forming between the two clubs as a result, as Leeds aim to rectify their own worries at the back, with Joe Rodon now permanently back at Tottenham Hotspur.

What Smith can offer West Brom

West Brom will hope this new addition sees them gain a new warrior at the back from Sweden akin to Jonas Olsson in his prime at the Hawthorns, with the popular and imposing centre-back becoming a real fan's favourite during the Baggies' recent Premier League days, amassing 201 top-flight games across nine memorable seasons.

It's some pressure on the St. Pauli man's shoulders to be that influential entering into his new surroundings, but he will hope he can taste Premier League football with the Baggies if he joins, taking his first steps as their next Olsson in the process.

There's also many reasons as to why two clubs, who will be aiming to be near the top of the Championship table next season, are fervently interested in Smith, who has starred for St. Pauli in their own 2. Bundesliga promotion success.

The in-demand 27-year-old would pick up two goals and six assists playing out from the back for his current employers last campaign, taking his assists tally up to a mightily impressive 12 in total across 82 games in Germany, after relocating from his native Sweden in 2021.

Smith vs Kipre: head-to-head stats Stat - per 90 mins* Smith Kipre Games played 30 48 Goals 2 3 Assists 6 1 Shots total* 1.29 0.42 Shot-creating actions* 2.17 0.61 Passes attempted* 66.92 58.34 Pass completion % 84.3% 86.7% Progressive passes 5.83 3.20 Stats by FBRef

As can be seen glancing at the table above, Smith is more of a calm and stylish operator with the ball at his feet compared to Kipre, who prides himself on doing the less glamorous defensive parts of his game well.

Yet, Smith has also show he can to battle for his side in the German second tier, showing off shades of Olsson's Baggies' game subsequently, who was notorious for being a no-nonsense, tough centre-back to face off against.

Olsson would close out his West Brom career in the top-flight during the 2016-17 season by still averaging 3.9 duels won per game, with Smith winning a very similar total of four on average in last season's 2. Bundesliga.

His final game potentially for the second-tier champions saw him put in an imperious display, winning five duels whilst amassing 85 accurate passes, proving himself to be a multifaceted defender, who even has an outrageous free-kick like the one below in his back pocket.

Leeds could well have the upper hand in this transfer scrap, but West Brom will keep their fingers crossed they come out on top, to win their next Olsson.