West Bromwich Albion will want to entertain and excite fans next season, after a disappointing conclusion to their Championship season resulted in play-off heartbreak, losing to Southampton over two legs 3-1 in a flat set of matches.

The likes of Grady Diangana, who can be a tricky attacker when on-song, faded into the background in that dire second-leg defeat at St. Mary's, registering just one off-target shot in the game as the Baggies collapsed on the South Coast.

That could result in more flair players arriving at the Hawthorns to get fans regularly out of their seats again, especially with the development that Matt Phillips is being let go of.

This potential new addition could even roll back the years and become West Brom's next Matheus Pereira, who was spell-bounding at points for the Baggies in the second tier, before ditching England for the mega riches of Saudi Arabia in 2021.

West Brom linked with their next Pereira

According to football journalist Darren Witcoop on social media, West Brom are in the running to sign recently released Leeds United winger Ian Poveda, who has gained praise throughout his career in the EFL for being a slick attacker on his day.

That could result in a frenzied battle potentially erupting for the new free agent, to try and make him into a star after being thrown to the scrapheap at Elland Road, with Luton Town and Cardiff City also interested alongside his most recent loan club Sheffield Wednesday.

Dazzling in patches for Danny Rohl's Owls, Poveda needs a clean slate to really show off his showboating best, and that could arrive at the Hawthorns considering how much Pereira flourished in such a short space of time for the West Midlands outfit.

How Poveda can be their next Pereira

Able to fill a gap left behind by Phillips also, with the South American comfortable down either flank, this could be a masterstroke of a buy, especially if Poveda does excel in a similar fashion to the Brazilian.

It wouldn't happen overnight, considering Poveda has never really been a fair crack at any club he's been at playing senior football, but the ex-Leeds man could develop into West Brom's next Pereira over time.

Daniel Farke even described the Colombian forward, despite loaning him out as Whites manager, as possessing a "touch of magic" whilst he was even described as being "incredible" by Pep Guardiola during his Manchester City youth days, before Marcelo Bielsa swooped in to sign him.

Never quite making it in West Yorkshire, with no goals managed in the senior ranks minus this strike in a friendly match against Nottingham Forest, West Brom will hope by making Poveda their designated thrills player, like they did with Pereira, that he can shine and feel loved.

Pereira's signing was an arguable stab in the dark from the Baggies back in 2019 that worked wonders, signing him initially on a whim from Sporting CP in Portugal on loan, before he developed into a devastating attacker for the West Midlands side.

Pereira's career statistics before and after West Brom Club played for Games played Goals scored Assists Cruzeiro 36 6 9 Al Wadha 10 1 4 Al Hilal 42 3 15 West Brom 77 20 26 FC Nuremberg 21 3 2 Chaves 30 8 5 Sporting CP 27 6 4 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Really shining at West Brom, after struggling to feel rooted at previous clubs, Poveda will hope his new potential location can be the same, in anchoring him after loan spells at Wednesday and Blackpool.

His short stint with the Owls last season showed a similarly tricky and slick player to that of Pereira, with one game against Rotherham United in March even seeing him attempt five dribbles, and so this could be a fantastic cheap signing for Corberan and Co, who will rest easier about Phillips leaving too in the process.