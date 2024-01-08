West Bromwich Albion are fighting to stay alive in the playoff race in the Championship at the moment. Following a run of two wins in five matches, the Baggies are just three points clear of dropping out of the top six.

However, the January transfer window offers head coach Carlos Corberan the perfect opportunity to strengthen his squad ahead of what will likely be a gruelling second half of the campaign.

The Spanish boss could reignite interest in one player from the division below who could massively bolster his midfield department at the midway point of the season.

West Bromwich Albion transfer news - Callum Styles

It was reported by TEAMtalk towards the back end of last year that West Bromwich Albion were lining up a winter approach for Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles.

Nevertheless, the outlet claimed that the Midlands club face competition from the likes of Burnley and Sheffield United.

It seems quite surprising that Styles is still plying his trade in England's third tier, particularly since the Tykes failed to earn promotion back to the Championship last season when he was on loan at Millwall under Gary Rowett. Regardless, upon returning to Oakwell, the 23-year-old has become a mainstay in Barnsley's team once more but is currently earning just £5.4k-per-week.

Styles is a full Hungary international, having made 18 appearances in total for the national side and could even be on Marco Rossi's plane over to Germany for the UEFA European Championship in the summer. Perhaps it's time for the ex-Bury man to make the next step in his career and earn a move to side fighting at the top half of the second tier.

How Callum Styles compares to Nathaniel Chalobah

Having joined last January for an undisclosed fee from Premier League side Fulham, Nathaniel Chalobah has gone on to make 35 appearances in total at The Hawthorns. However, the Chelsea academy product has played merely 703 minutes in total this season, spread across 23 appearances. Unfortunately, this comes to roughly 30.6 minutes per game.

The midfielder's contract expires at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, meaning Corberan will need to start thinking about his long-term depth in the middle of the park. Styles could be the perfect replacement for Chalobah in the midfield and may even come gunning for Alex Mowatt's starting spot under the Spaniard.

Based on Styles' stats last season with Millwall, there is an argument that he would be a better partner than Mowatt in a double-pivot alongside Okay Yokuslu.

Per 90 Metrics Nathaniel Chalobah - 2023/24 Alex Mowatt - 2023/24 Callum Styles - 2022/23 Goals 0 0.05 0.08 Expected Goals 0.05 0.05 0.07 Assists 0.16 0.10 0.08 Expected Assists 0.10 0.14 0.10 Progressive Carries 0.86 1.48 1.94 Progressive Passes Received 2.93 1.53 3.43 Progressive Passes 4.66 6.23 3.28 Carries To Penalty Area 0 0.11 0.30 Shots 1.25 0.84 1.34 Shots On Target 0.31 0.10 0.46 Tackles 1.90 2.08 2.16 Tackles + Interceptions 3.0 3.17 3.08 Stats via FBref

Styles is not a better passer of the ball than Chalobah or Mowatt. However, he progresses play with his excellent ball-carrying ability and is more productive in and around the penalty area, hence why journalist Josh Bunting once described the Hungarian as a "creative spark".

This an area that the Baggies have struggled this season, having scored 36 goals from an xG of 31.6, as per FBref.

While Yokuslu could stay back in his preferred deeper position, protecting the back four, Corberan could push Styles up between the lines, allowing him to thrive by creating opportunities for those around him.

In turn, West Brom would record a better xG which would turn into more goals and eventually consistency.