West Bromwich Albion fans will be eagerly awaiting the start of the next Championship season now, hopeful that their side can push on, dust themselves down after play-off disappointment last campaign, and go again in the promotion spaces near the top of the division.

They could well have to put together another promotion push without the likes of John Swift or Okay Yokuslu present, who both look likely to leave the Hawthorns at some point this summer, but there should still be enough in the tank from the Baggies' perspective to dream about a Premier League return again.

Brandon Thomas-Asante will hope he can have a positive season in front of goal after struggling for consistency at points last campaign.

But, if the ex-Salford City forward does continue to find himself falling victim to barren patches of form, Carlos Corberan could utilise a new attacker in his place.

West Brom interested in £0 centre-forward

As per the Daily Mail, West Brom are eyeing up a £0 swoop for recently released striker Tyrese Campbell, who was let go of by his long-standing ex-employers Stoke City this summer.

It was an injury-ravaged season last time out for the 24-year-old, but his previous goalscoring exploits for the Potters when fully fit means many an EFL suitor are willing to take a risk, with Sheffield United, Cardiff City, Preston North End and many more Championship outfits waiting to pounce on the free agent's services ahead of the Baggies.

What Campbell can offer West Brom

Campbell could well fancy a switch to the West Midlands to link up with Tom Fellows, who has been devastatingly effective rampaging forward for Corberan's men ever since he was given his first big break by the Spaniard.

Linking up with the homegrown Baggies product week in week out could see Campbell find his shooting boots again as well, with Thomas-Asante fearing for his concrete starting spot if the 24-year-old is a success donning his new West Brom jersey.

Despite only featuring 23 times last season for the Potters, the forward would still chip in with some vital strikes, including the one above against Southampton which meant Stoke were safe as a Championship side for another season.

In total, across 164 Stoke clashes, Campbell would bag 36 strikes and amass 21 assists, with a flexibility in his locker to play down the right or left wing if needed.

Fellows' regular season Championship numbers (23/24) Stat (* = per 90 mins) Fellows Games played 34 Goals scored 4 Assists 3 Shots* 0.5 Goal conversion % 24% Big chances created 8 Stats by Sofascore

The attacker could be licking his lips at the prospect of lining up alongside the aforementioned Fellows to truly kickstart his career again, therefore, with the dynamic 21-year-old only really getting started last season with this impressive output.

Creating eight big chances in total, it wouldn't be a shock to see Fellows' assist haul of three from last campaign be increased this forthcoming season, especially if Campbell - who was previously labelled as a "great finisher" by former Potters boss Michael O'Neill - is firing on all cylinders again and free of his recurring injury demons.

Away from the exuberant Baggies number 31, the likes of Jed Wallace and Grady Diangana to name just a few will also be eager to tee up the 24-year-old for chances galore to get his career back on track, as West Brom aim to become an entertaining outfit to watch on the way to another promotion charge happening.