West Bromwich Albion would have been disappointed with the final outcome of Saturday's game away at Norwich City, losing 2-0 on their travels down to Norfolk in a flat away day display.

Having more possession at 60% than the ultimately victorious hosts meant very little on the day, lone striker Brandon Thomas-Asante quiet all game for the visitors - regardless of some statistics swaying in favour of the Baggies - with just 25 touches managed.

January acquisition Andreas Weimann was lively in contrast when introduced into the contest, registering three key passes in the second half, but Carlos Corberan will want more bodies in through the door at the Hawthorns this month to help his side remain in the playoff picture.

The Spaniard could even add in another attacker if rumours are true, with the West Midlanders keen on acquiring this loan star to further strengthen up top.

West Brom want another striker

Football journalist Alan Nixon, whilst speaking on social media, confirmed that the Championship promotion candidates want an extra forward 'at least' this transfer window - Corberan hesitant to overly rely on back-up striker Daryl Dike with Josh Maja sidelined, owing to Dike's reputation recently as being injury-prone.

One forward player the playoff hopefuls are reportedly keen on is Leeds United starlet Joe Gelhardt according to prior reports from Nixon, with Scottish giants and arch-rivals Rangers and Celtic also sniffing around for the energetic 21-year-old.

With the new Austrian recruit on loan from Bristol City giving the Baggies more of an experienced and cool head, Gelhardt could well give Corberan's men something different with more drive and verve in attack present with the fringe Leeds man in the lineup.

How Gelhardt fits into the West Brom team

The exuberant Whites youngster could well have been a figure Corberan wished he had at his disposal away at Norwich, Gelhardt garnering a reputation at Elland Road for being a terrifying impact substitute.

Both of Gelhardt's goals in the Premier League for Leeds back in the 2021/22 campaign came after the 80th minute mark, with a 93rd-minute strike against the Canaries that same season helping the Whites dramatically pick up a 2-1 victory.

His emergence as a Leeds hero that campaign even saw Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports refer to Gelhardt as being "special", high praise for the player at the time who hasn't been setting the world alight in the present day.

Barely featuring for Leeds in the first team this season, the £15k per week man will come to the Baggies lacking match fitness and so could be utilised as an option that can unnerve teams late into games if the likes of Brandon Thomas-Asante are having an off-day.

Gelhardt will go toe-to-toe with Weimann on his arrival also, the seasoned Championship veteran is however far more adept playing the role of being a creator for his team than an out-and-out goal machine - the ex-Aston Villa man helping himself to ten assists during the 2021/22 season for the Robins.

Yet, the Austrian attacker has a deadly streak in him when needed with 65 career goals in the second tier to date.

It'll be an intriguing watch to see how Corberan potentially slots both Weimann and Gelhardt into his side if the Leeds number 30 does relocate to the Hawthorns, the Baggies boss hopeful that this additional firepower can be what is needed to maintain a playoff position.