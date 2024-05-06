West Bromwich Albion will enter into the Championship playoffs revitalised now, having managed to put their bad run of form aside on the final day to convincingly beat Preston North End 3-0.

Before this resounding victory over Ryan Lowe's Lilywhites, Carlos Corberan's wobbling Baggies had lost their last three second-tier matches to nearly jeopardise their spot in the upcoming playoffs.

Thankfully, heroes such as Alex Mowatt and Kyle Bartley stepped up to the mark at the Hawthorns to secure a vital three points that then solidified fifth spot in the division for the West Midlands side.

As much as Bartley continues to shine as an authoritative figure at the back for his promotion-chasing side, there are other members of Corberan's camp who must be fearing for their futures including this forgotten face who even earns more than the dependable centre-back.

Jayson Molumby's time at West Brom

Once described as being an "animal" in one of the central midfield spots at the Hawthorns by Corberan, Jayson Molumby's career at West Brom is now in danger of fizzling out.

An ever-present member of the Baggies first-team last season showing lots of promise, with four goals and four assists picked up from 43 games, it's been a different story for the Irishman this campaign with one serious injury stopping his season early.

Only making one appearance in 2024 to date after a foot injury sustained against Swansea City left the 24-year-old needing surgery, the former Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder will be watching on from the stands for the playoffs questioning his long-term place at West Brom after such a long absence.

Alex Mowatt and Okay Yokuslu's tight-knit relationship developing in the holding midfield positions since the Irishman's injury setback will also make it even more difficult for Molumby to push back into the main team fold, on top of his excessive wage being higher than other notable first-team faces such as Bartley.

Molumby's wage at West Brom

Despite only featuring once this year and being a regular fixture in the Hawthorns treatment room, Molumby's £17.3k-per-week wage means he's a current higher earner than Bartley who has amassed 39 appearances this campaign and even wore the captain's armband against Preston whilst scoring.

Bartley earns around £4k-per-week less with his lesser pay packet coming in at £13.4k-per-week in contrast, even with the experienced former Arsenal man being a crucial cog now for Corberan when push comes to shove in the drama of the playoffs.

West Brom top earners - 2023/24 1. Adam Reach £40k-per-week 2. Daryl Dike £32.3k-per-week 3. Jed Wallace £25k-per-week 4. Okay Yokuslu £25k-per-week 5. Alex Mowatt £22.8k-per-week Sourced by Capology

Molumby is about £5k-per-week off entering into the exclusive list of West Brom's top five highest earners, however, with Corberan and Co having to engage in conversations with the likes of Daryl Dike in a similar fashion to Molumby soon who has his own injury demons and is burning a significant hole in the club's pocket at a staggering £32.3k-per-week.

It's been a humbling campaign for Molumby to say the least who was struggling for minutes even before disaster struck on the road versus the Swans, with last season even seeing him pick up the accolade of Supporters' Player of the Season from Baggies fans.

Now, the forgotten 24-year-old is staring an exit from the Hawthorns in the face very soon instead of battling it out in the playoffs.