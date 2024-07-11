West Bromwich Albion fans will be clamouring for more business through the door at the Hawthorns soon, with the majority of the transfer talk this summer being dominated by players rumoured to be exiting.

The likes of Darnell Furlong, Alex Mowatt, Kyle Bartley and more had all been spoken of as potential stars that could depart, with Bartley and Mowatt eventually signing new contracts rubbishing any speculation they would be on their way out, to the relief of those associated with the West Midlands club.

Yet, even with past worries that the squad that clinched a Championship play-off position last season could be decimated, supporters of the Baggies would likely welcome this potential sale, with the player in question far too inconsistent this campaign just gone.

John Swift's 23/24 season

According to a report by Football Insider, Middlesbrough are contemplating a move for West Brom attacking midfielder John Swift this transfer window, with the Baggies said to be open to accepting offers for the former Chelsea youth player.

That is the case after the now 29-year-old struggled for large patches of last season to find his best form again for Carlos Corberan's men, having found the back of the net an impressive six times from his opening 11 second-tier contests.

He would only manage three more goals past this lightning-quick start, however, with only one assist next to his name registered from 39 league clashes in total.

On a bumper pay packet of £22.5k-per-week as well, according to Capology, Corberan could want to clear Swift out from his camp in a similar fashion to what he did with Adam Reach, with the stale 31-year-old released recently having been on an extortionate £40k-per week salary.

Unlike Reach though, West Brom could still manage to get a fee out of their wanted man with the interest from Boro being there, as the ex-Chelsea player now remarkably worth more than the aforementioned Mowatt, when looking at Football Transfers xTV model (expected transfer value).

Swift's value in 2024

According to Football Transfers, Swift's value still stands at a pretty £1.9m, despite his form falling off a cliff towards the latter stages of last campaign.

His value might not have taken too much of a denting when you consider the 29-year-old has been in and around the EFL for the majority of his playing days and has proven himself to be a reliable performer for the most part.

If you exclude his up-and-down form as of late, Swift has impressively amassed 54 goals and 50 assists from 299 Championship career clashes.

West Brom's top five most valued assets Player Transfer value 1. Jed Wallace £3.9m 2. Darnell Furlong £2.9m 3. Okay Yokuslu £2.8m 4. Karlan Grant £2.6m 5. Conor Townsend £2.4m Sourced by Football Transfers

Swift just narrowly misses out on the top five most valued assets at the Baggies when looking at the table above, even despite the fact players such as Conor Townsend and Darnell Furlong only missed four regular league games between them during the 23/24 season.

The ex-Reading man, on the contrary, ended up being absent nine times, with the likes of Mowatt also doing a far more effective job - across the course of the campaign - as a creator of chances through the middle of the park than Swift.

The former Leeds United midfielder would pick up five assists for this troubles in the process, far outweighing Swift's meagre one, but finds his value comes in at a lesser £1.6m when contrasted next to the underperforming 29-year-old.

Therefore, West Brom should cash in whilst they can if Michael Carrick's men are genuinely interested, with the inconsistent midfielder's contract also up for renewal next year.