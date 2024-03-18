West Bromwich Albion made it six games unbeaten in the Championship this weekend with a relatively straightforward win against Bristol City, the Baggies brushing the Robins aside in a 2-0 victory.

Those three points, which is West Brom's fourth victory in that positive sequence of results, means Carlos Corberan's men are secure in their playoff spot heading into the International break - the West Midlands outfit eight points clear of top-six rivals Hull City occupying seventh position.

Tom Fellows and Jed Wallace would share out the goals in the win at the Hawthorns, with Conor Townsend even popping up to assist Wallace's game-clincher marauding forward from the back.

Although Townsend is now a fixed first-teamer under the Baggies manager, there's one fringe figure at West Brom who currently earns more than double that of the reliable number three as the second tier club's surprising top earner.

Adam Reach's wage at West Brom

Adam Reach remarkably pockets £40k-per-week according to Capology, a perplexing amount when you consider his on-the-fringes presence currently in the West Brom camp.

Making his first appearance of this season in late December, after horrific injury issues had plagued the start of his wretched campaign, Reach hasn't exactly pushed his teammates since then to lay down a marker for a consistent first-team spot.

He has since gone on to make a further 11 appearances, filling in at left-back competently in the past few weeks when Townsend was sidelined with a knock.

Praised for being "versatile" by ex-Sheffield Wednesday teammate Glenn Loovens during his time with the Owls - which saw Reach play in practically every position feasible to him - Corberan could view keeping the experienced 31-year-old around as somewhat worthwhile owing to his flexibility to fill gaps.

Yet, with his extortionate £40k-per-week pay packet ranking him as the highest earner at the Baggies over many dependable faces who play far more minutes, it could well be wise to axe the former Wednesday man to free up the wage bill as well.

Adam Reach's wage compared to the West Brom squad

Reach is some way out in front at the top of the list, boasting £15k-per-week more than Wallace despite the ex-Millwall man's heroics against Bristol City.

The adaptable West Brom man also comes in as earning £7.7k more than Daryl Dike, another figure in the Baggies ranks that will begin to raise eyebrows about his excessive salary considering his constant presence now in the treatment room.

West Brom's top five highest earners - 2023/24 1. Adam Reach £40k per week 2. Daryl Dike £32.3k per week 3. Jed Wallace £25k per week 4. Okay Yokuslu £25k per week 5. Alex Mowatt £22.8k per week Sourced by Capology

Okay Yokuslu and Alex Mowatt, who have both been rock solid all through this Championship campaign so far, are also below Reach when it comes to the top five earners staggeringly.

Townsend will feel very aggrieved with his paltry £11.5k per week salary too, especially with how well the Baggies number three did back in Corberan's XI against Liam Manning's visitors on Saturday.

Despite being absent from his side's previous two games in the division, the 31-year-old slotted back in seamlessly.

The left-back wouldn't just be content at teeing up Wallace for the crucial second goal on the day, he would also help himself to two interceptions and five duels won to preserve the clean sheet and win.

With Reach's contract coming to an end when this season is over and done with at the Hawthorns anyway, it might well be in everyone's best interests to get rid of their highest earner in the summer to then redistribute that money more fairly.