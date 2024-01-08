West Bromwich Albion's barebones squad could do with some positive reinforcements this month, with the likes of Jayson Molumby, Jed Wallace and John Swift all ruled out for the Baggies in their FA Cup win over Aldershot Town at the weekend piling up even more injury concerns.

Yet, one major plus from the 4-1 win over the non-league Shots was the returning figure of Daryl Dike leading the line and scoring after battling with a whole host of injuries since joining the Baggies in 2022 from Barnsley.

But, if Dike was to pick up another knock and find himself back in the Hawthorns treatment room, West Brom would only really have Brandon Thomas-Asante to fall back on as an out-and-out centre-forward.

Carlos Corberan and Co could well be looking for a potent striker to come into the building this month therefore to help out, the Baggies in the running for this promising sharpshooter according to reports.

West Brom transfers latest - Callum Marshall

A report from West Ham blog Claret and Hugh recently opened up about the possibility of young Hammers starlet Callum Marshall moving to West Brom on loan, but there could well now be a spanner in the works for Corberan's men in getting this deal over the line.

An injury recently sustained by Michail Antonio in training is yet to have a timescale attached to it according to the report, and so whilst David Moyes' Premier League side await the prognosis of their first team striker with bated breath, the Hammers could well give Marshall first-team minutes over loaning him out if Antonio is sidelined for the majority of January.

Still, West Brom should do everything in their power to try and land Marshall this month who has even been nominated for a Player of the Month accolade in the Premier League 2 for December as recognition for his goalscoring expertise.

Why Callum Marshall would be a good signing for West Brom

The obvious statistic that matters when it comes to a striker is their goal output, with the 19-year-old definitely showing to everyone this season in his age bracket for West Ham that he's a deadly finisher of chances.

This season alone, the Northern Irish sensation has bagged a staggering 19 goals from just 13 starts in all competitions with his blistering form even winning him a senior International call-up to Michael O'Neill's squad whilst still just a teenager.

Marshall's record for West Ham Season Games Goals Assists 23/24 13 19 3 22/23 32 21 5 21/22 18 9 1 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Marshall's national team boss did temper his excitement about what heights the 19-year-old could reach when talking about his remarkable rise recently, stating that the West Ham youngster is "very talented" without going overboard.

West Brom will hope Marshall isn't fazed by jumping into the deep end of Championship action if signed, yet to taste men's football away from representing Northern Ireland.

Yet, the Baggies gambled on Thomas-Asante when signing the then unproven second-tier striker from Salford City and it's paid off to date - the 25-year-old attacker finding the back of the net 17 times with 14 of those coming in the Championship since joining.

Also, even if Marshall isn't as potent playing for the Baggies as he has been in the Premier League 2, he could still have a valuable squad role to play if Dike isn't finding the back of the net regularly or is out alongside Thomas-Asante potentially firing blanks.

Corberan needs to add bodies into the building at the Hawthorns and fast, with Marshall a worthwhile addition if a deal can be arranged to add a level of freshness to proceedings and gain an attacker who could explode into life in the Championship if everything clicks.